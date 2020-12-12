Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season earlier this year and in this week's episode we'll get to see American actor Timothée Chalamet host the show for the very first time.
SNL has entertained audiences in the US and around the world since the late-night sketch comedy show first debuted all the way back in 1975. Countless actors and celebrities have made a name for themselves on the show over the years including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Chris Farley, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase and Eddie Murphy.
However, the show really shines during years when there is a US election and this season we got to see Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph return to reprise their respective roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Once Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination though, Jim Carrey joined the cast to take over portraying the former vice president after Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis did so last season.
In this week's episode, we'll get to see Timothée Chalamet get his chance to host the show after having his name dropped on SNL for years. Last season, Chloe Fineman did her impression of Chalamet in a few sketches during Saturday Night Live at Home. Next year Chalamet will be appearing in both Dune and The French Dispatch, so he may try to promote his upcoming roles by tying them into his opening monologue.
Fans of The Boss are also in for a treat as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be this week's musical guest. This will be Springstreen's first time performing on SNL since 2002 and he has not performed publicly with the E Street Band since 2017 when he left to do Springsteen on Broadway. The Boss will likely perform songs from his latest album Letter to You which was released back in October and maybe even a few classics.
Whether you're a long-time SNL fan or just want to tune in to see Timothée Chalamet host or Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, we'll show you how to watch this week's episode of Saturday Night Live from anywhere in the world.
Saturday Night Live - When and where?
New episodes of Saturday Night Live air every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/PT on NBC and run for approximately 90 minutes each.
How to watch Saturday Night Live in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch this week's episode of SNL at 11:30pm ET/PT on NBC. You can also watch past episodes of SNL after they air on TV on NBC's website without even having to login but you will need to watch a few ads to do so.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable package just to watch SNL every Saturday? Don't worry as there are now a number of other streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can watch the show live online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - In order to get access to NBC, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to NBC as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a Saturday Night Live livestream in Canada
Canadian SNL fans can watch tonight's episode on Global at 11:30pm ET/PT as the network shows new episodes of the show at the same time as they air in the US.
Watch Saturday Night Live in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky subscription, you can watch new episodes of SNL on Sky Comedy every Sunday at 9pm GMT since the show airs in the US at 4:30am GMT.
For viewers that don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch SNL, don't worry as you can watch Sky Comedy on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £12.99 per month. NOW TV will also let you stream SNL on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
