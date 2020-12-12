SNL has entertained audiences in the US and around the world since the late-night sketch comedy show first debuted all the way back in 1975. Countless actors and celebrities have made a name for themselves on the show over the years including Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Chris Farley, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase and Eddie Murphy.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season earlier this year and in this week's episode we'll get to see American actor Timothée Chalamet host the show for the very first time.

However, the show really shines during years when there is a US election and this season we got to see Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph return to reprise their respective roles as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Once Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination though, Jim Carrey joined the cast to take over portraying the former vice president after Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis did so last season.

In this week's episode, we'll get to see Timothée Chalamet get his chance to host the show after having his name dropped on SNL for years. Last season, Chloe Fineman did her impression of Chalamet in a few sketches during Saturday Night Live at Home. Next year Chalamet will be appearing in both Dune and The French Dispatch, so he may try to promote his upcoming roles by tying them into his opening monologue.

Fans of The Boss are also in for a treat as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be this week's musical guest. This will be Springstreen's first time performing on SNL since 2002 and he has not performed publicly with the E Street Band since 2017 when he left to do Springsteen on Broadway. The Boss will likely perform songs from his latest album Letter to You which was released back in October and maybe even a few classics.

Whether you're a long-time SNL fan or just want to tune in to see Timothée Chalamet host or Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, we'll show you how to watch this week's episode of Saturday Night Live from anywhere in the world.

Saturday Night Live - When and where?

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air every Saturday at 11:30pm ET/PT on NBC and run for approximately 90 minutes each.

Watch Saturday Night Live from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch SNL in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Timothée Chalamet host SNL this week when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

