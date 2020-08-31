Virtual concerts are on the rise to becoming the next big thing. With traditional concerts cancelled around the globe for the time being, virtual events are giving fans the chance to see their favorite artists perform live like never before. The technology presenting these shows is improving rapidly, and Visible's Red Rocks Unpaused festival is sure to be one of the coolest virtual concerts so far.

Held at the gorgeous Red Rocks ampitheater in Colorado, audiences will be treated to three nights of live performances under the starry night sky. Rather than just giving you a front row, Visible's Red Rocks Unpaused is bringing virtual festivals to the next level with features that let you control the show from home! And did we mention it's entirely free?

Visible is improving the virtual concert experience with several new features. For instance, audience members can help set off pyrotechnics, switch their camera view, affect the show's lighting with their voice, and even vote on the final encore song the performer plays. You'll also be able to leave chat messages which will be displayed on the faces of the Red Rocks for the musicians to see as they perform.

Not only is the event free, but Visible is also sending out free merch to those who RSVP for the event. Along with a free shirt and hat, you could receive a promo code for 50% off Visible's affordable phone plans and a free 1-week trial of the service.

🎶 Ready to press ▶️ on concert szn? 🎶



Red Rocks Unpaused is a (free!) immersive digital concert series brought to you by Visible phone service.



From 9/1-9/3, stream your fave artists LIVE at @redrocksco... all on your phone 📲



👉 https://t.co/2FegzooTsJ #visibleXredrocks pic.twitter.com/e5Drilj4zx — Visible (@Visible) August 25, 2020

Red Rocks Unpaused by Visible: When and where

Red Rocks Unpaused begins on Tuesday, September 1 at 8PM MT / 10PM ET and will feature three nights of performances running through Thursday, September 3. To watch the show live, head to VisibleXRedRocks.com on your mobile device or computer; set times can be found below.

September 1

Phoebe Bridgers: 8PM MT

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: 9:30PM MT

September 2

Lil Baby: 8PM MT

Megan Thee Stallion: 9:30PM MT

September 3

Brett Young: 8PM MT

Sam Hunt: 9:30PM MT

How to watch Red Rocks Unpaused by Visible live stream

Visible is making it easy (and free) to watch the Red Rocks Unpaused virtual festival by simply heading to the Red Rocks Unpaused website once the show begins on September 1. However, if you have any trouble accessing the livestream due to your current location, you may need to sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on different websites to make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.

VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member you can unblock access to watch the event on your phone, tablet, or computer.