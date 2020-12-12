The latest edition of El Derbi Madrileño takes place today as Real Madrid host city rivals Atlético Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The Madrid derby is one of the fesitiest fixtures of the La Liga season and it's all to play for at the top of the table. Don't miss a moment of the action with our Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid live stream guide.

Defending La Liga champions Real Madrid currently sit in fourth place in the table after a mixed run of results. Shock defeats against the likes of Cádiz and Alavés will be seen as points dropped and stand in stark contrast with huge wins like their El Clásico win at FC Barcelona in October.

In their last outing, Los Blancos defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach in their final Champions League group stage game which saw them finish top of the group and progress to the knockout rounds.

It's five wins from five league games for Atlético Madrid who sit pretty at the La Liga summit with games in hand to boot. A win in today's rivalry game would go a huge way towards securing Los Rojiblancos' first La Liga title since 2014 and, with the usual La Liga leaders Real and Barca way off the pace, this could be their year.

Diego Simeone's side has also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League after seeing off Red Bull Salzburg in their last outing.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Where and when?

This latest installment of the Madrid derby takes place at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 9pm local time (CET). That makes it an 8pm kick-off in the UK, and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for U.S. folk tuning in. In Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Sunday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Madrid derby, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid online in the U.S. for FREE

Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including the Madrid derby. Kick-off is at 3pm Eastern / 12pm Pacific.

You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent. You can also access beIN Sports via Sling TV.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid live in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.

The Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.

Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 7pm BST, ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid live in Australia

As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Sunday morning.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. However, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial.

Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to La Liga football from BeIN Sports among 50 other sports from AU$25 per month.