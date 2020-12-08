A win would guarantee safe passage to the knockout rounds in this year's UEFA Champions League for both sides as RB Leipzig host Manchester United. Don't miss a moment with our RB Leipzig vs Manchester United live stream guide.

In Group H, three sides sit level on nine points with an opportunity to escape the group depending on tonight's results, though only two will make it. RB Leipzig face-off against fellow hopefuls Manchester United with last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain hoping to secure their knockout spot against Istanbul Başakşehir who will finish bottom of the group regardless of the various possible permutations.

Manchester United only need to avoid defeat in this game against Leipzig to go through and will finish in top spot if they do so and Paris do not beat Başakşehir.

Leipzig will be guaranteed a spot in the next round if they beat United today, or if they draw the game and Paris suffer defeat against the Istanbul side. If the Red Bulls win and Paris do not, they will top the group.

In their last meeting, Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men trounced the German side 5-0 in a game that saw Marcus Rashford bag a hat-trick of goals.

Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping his team avoids such a drubbing in tonight's game. Leipzig will likely be buoyed by a 3-3 draw against Bundesliga titleholders at the weekend as well as their lofty third-place league position.

For Man United, the form has also been good in the Premier League with four wins in their last five games in the league which will likely fill the team with confidence as they travel to the Red Bull Arena.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between RB Leipzig and Man United with our guide below.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester United: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time today, December 8. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching RB Leipzig vs Manchester United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester United. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester United online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between RB Leipzig and Manchester United is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Live stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester United in the UK

The IRB Leipzig vs Manchester United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Live stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester United in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream RB Leipzig vs Manchester United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching RB Leipzig vs Manchester United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.