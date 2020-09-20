Both the Rams and the Eagles enter week two of the NFL 2020 season prepared to improve on their week one starts. Philadelphia led Washington by 17 at the half and ended up allowing 27 unanswered points for their first loss under new head coach Doug Pederson. While the Rams managed to pull off a win for their season opener against the Cowboys, it was close. With a score of 17 to 20 most fans think the referees were responsible for stopping Dallas from scoring again rather than the Rams defense.

Going head-to-head, Philadelphia could really benefit from Wentz to have a much better game. Ideally, Wentz will complete more than half his passes and can avoid multiple interceptions in game two. Still, the Rams are traveling across the country for the Eagles' home opener and Pederson might just have McVay's card. If you're a betting person the Eagles do have a slight favor for some of those reasons so it could be quite the matchup.

Rams vs. Eagles: Where and when?

Rams will take on the Eagles Sunday, September 20, at 1:00 PM ET. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field should technically favor Philidelia though with no fans in the stands, it may not make much of a difference. And since no one will be heading to the game, you'll be able to catch it on Fox.

How to watch Rams vs. Eagles from anywhere

How to watch Rams vs. Eagles online

Because the game will be on Fox, if you have the option for an antenna on your TV, that could be a great option. If cable or broadcast TV isn't a great option to watch Fox and catch LA take on Philadelphia, then you can stream it online.

A lot of the most popular streaming services like Sling TV with Blue package, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV offer Fox in most markets. While these are some of the more expensive options, they should also provide the most programming options for the remaining football season.

Interested in more streaming services you can watch the Rams play the Eagles?

