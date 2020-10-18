The Bledisloe Cup continues with this second match-up between the ALl Blacks and the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland - read on to find out how to watch New Zealand vs Australia with our live stream guide.

Game one of the four-match series follows last weekend's enthralling 16-16 draw in Wellington.

The visitors ensured a stalemate thanks to Jordie Barrett's 79th-minute penalty.

The All Blacks had dominated the first half but the Wallabies could have snatched their first victory in New Zealand for 19 years had replacement Reece Hodge's 50m penalty not struck the post in overtime.

The home side have suffered an injury blow coming into this clash with George Bridge ruled out for up to six months after suffering a chest injury earlier this week in training.

Unlike much of the world, New Zealand has been relatively successful in combating COVID-19 and Saturday's match should see Eden Park packed to the rafters with a near-capacity crowd of 47,000 expected.

This match comes ahead of game three which is set to take place next month at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with the series concluding with Game 4 at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on December 12 - a match that's also set to serve as the final game of the Rugby Championship.

Read for full details on how to get a live stream of New Zealand vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

New Zealand vs Australia - Bledisloe Cup 2020 Game 2: Where and when?

Sunday's match will be played at Auckland's Eden Park with kick-off is at 4pm NZDT local time.

That makes it a 2pm AEDT start for Aussies and an early 4am BST Sunday morning kick-off in the UK. For rugby fans in the US it's an 11pm ET / 8pm PT Sunday night start.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia rugby online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this Bledisloe Cup clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching New Zealand vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

