In perhaps the worst moment of Week 11, Bengals star rookie QB went down with a nasty knee injury and is done for the year with a torn ACL. It was a sobering moment, which means we're not really sure what to expect when the Giants face the Bengals on Sunday.
Joe Burrow was having a record-setting year before it got cut short, for throws and for how much he was getting hit. Two things you probably don't want from a star Quarterback. Either way, that's the situation the Bengals are now in, as backup Ryan Finley from North Dakota State takes over the reins -- at least for now.
This week the Bengals face the New York Giants, who've had a few injuries of their own to overcome this season. The Giants (3-7) are a -5 point favorite while on the road, as they head down to face the (2-7-1) Bengals.
One of two things will happen on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will rally the troops, step up, and answer questions about the "next man up" mentality, and beat the Giants. Or, they'll barely show up and probably get beat by two scores. I'm inclined to think the latter will happen, but it is 2020, after all, and we've seen a little bit of everything. No matter what happens, fans can keep reading to see how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?
The Giants will travel to Ohio where they'll take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the afternoon time slot. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Fox. If you're in the UK that's around 6pm.
How to Watch New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country
If you're a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we'll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in the US or can't watch it using regular means, we'll show you how to watch it from anywhere.
If your game is blacked out don't worry. In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs(Virtual Private Network) come in handy. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the strong security, ease of use, and overall speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Giants game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals online in the U.S.
The Giants vs Bengals game is on FOX this week. Of course, this makes it easy to watch with a cable package or the Fox Sports app. You can stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet, or even use the Yahoo Sports app.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers FOX Sports. We always suggest FuboTV because they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick-off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.
How to stream New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals live in the UK
Those in the UK can use the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows about six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing the Bengals vs Giants this week. However, you can watch this Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
The reason we suggest getting a Game Pass Pro subscription is that it's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts). Including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting at home.
How to stream New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals live in Canada
Die-hard fans in Canada can see NFL games exclusively on the streaming service DAZN. They'll be offering the entire 2021/21 NFL season, but again, it's only the regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network including Champions League Soccer and Premier League.
How to stream New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals live in Australia
And finally, we want to mention how you can watch NFL games in Australia. Thanks to a deal with the NFL, ESPN can show games. You can easily access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports and the majority of Foxtel's TV packages offer it too.
So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to one of these services, try a free trial, or get a VPN so you don't have to miss any of the action this NFL Sunday.
