In perhaps the worst moment of Week 11, Bengals star rookie QB went down with a nasty knee injury and is done for the year with a torn ACL. It was a sobering moment, which means we're not really sure what to expect when the Giants face the Bengals on Sunday.

Joe Burrow was having a record-setting year before it got cut short, for throws and for how much he was getting hit. Two things you probably don't want from a star Quarterback. Either way, that's the situation the Bengals are now in, as backup Ryan Finley from North Dakota State takes over the reins -- at least for now.

This week the Bengals face the New York Giants, who've had a few injuries of their own to overcome this season. The Giants (3-7) are a -5 point favorite while on the road, as they head down to face the (2-7-1) Bengals.

One of two things will happen on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will rally the troops, step up, and answer questions about the "next man up" mentality, and beat the Giants. Or, they'll barely show up and probably get beat by two scores. I'm inclined to think the latter will happen, but it is 2020, after all, and we've seen a little bit of everything. No matter what happens, fans can keep reading to see how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals: Where and when?

The Giants will travel to Ohio where they'll take on the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in the afternoon time slot. Kickoff is at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Fox. If you're in the UK that's around 6pm.

How to Watch New York Giants vs Cincinnati Bengals online from outside your country

If you're a big NFL fan living in the US, UK, Australia, or even Canada we'll have more information for you in a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked in the US or can't watch it using regular means, we'll show you how to watch it from anywhere.

