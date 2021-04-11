HBO's latest original series imagines what Victorian London would have been like with superpowers and we have all the details on how you can watch The Nevers on TV or online.

Although The Nevers takes place in London in the year 1896 at the beginning of the end of the Victorian Era, a supernatural event which occurred three years prior sets the premise for the show. Following the event, all of "The Touched" woke up with a power and these abnormal abilities range from wondrous to disturbing.

However, what sets The Nevers apart from other shows where the characters suddenly wake up with powers is the fact that the majority of The Touched are women. From the show's trailer, it's clear that they represent a threat to the establishment and the men in power at the time. The Touched are also viewed as London's new underclass and it's up to the quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and the brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter them.

The show features an ensemble cast which also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

The Nevers was originally supposed to have 12 episodes in its first season but when its creator Joss Whedon exited the series last year, HBO decided to break it up into two parts. As a result, the first six episodes of the show that make up part one will premiere beginning in April while the six episodes in part two of the series' first season will air at a later date.

Whether you're a fan of Victorian England or just want to see what it would like with a sci-fi reimagining, we'll show you exactly how to watch the new HBO original series The Nevers from anywhere in the world.

The Nevers: When and where?

The new original series The Nevers will premiere on Sunday, April 11 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will air weekly at the same time and there will be a total of six episodes in part one of the show's first season.

How to watch The Nevers in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a subscription to HBO or HBO Max, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Nevers every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT.

If you've already cut the cord, signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld as well as Wonder Woman 1984 and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch the first episode of The Nevers.