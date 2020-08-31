The new "Watch Free" section on Netflix features a slate of TV series and movies you can watch without a membership right now — simply by pressing Watch Now. Of course, Netflix is trying to entice new customers to sign up for their service, so you'll only be able to watch the first episode of each included TV series. However, the movies available to watch within the selection are shown in their entirety.

Netflix is home to a myriad of original shows and movies you can't watch anywhere else. From series like Stranger Things to films like Bird Box, Netflix's original content has made headlines time and time again for being some of the most entertaining programming around. However, if you haven't had a chance to sign up for a membership just yet, Netflix is giving you the opportunity to check out some of its most popular originals free of charge!

A selection of Netflix's best original shows and movies are now free to watch for non-members! Check out the first episodes of series like Stranger Things and Love is Blind as well as the films Bird Box and Murder Mystery.

Along with the first episode of popular series, Stranger Things, Netflix's "Watch Free" section includes the first episode of the kids' animated series Boss Baby: Back in Business, as well as When They See Us, Love is Blind, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. Another great watch is Elite, perfect for fans of shows like Pretty Little Liars and The OC.

Meanwhile, films available in the selection include Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock and Murder Mystery featuring the hilarious comedy duo of Jennifer Anniston and Adam Sandler. The Netflix film The Two Popes is now available to watch for free as well.

Having trouble accessing the "Watch Free" page due to a location restriction? You can unblock the page using a VPN, and we have a handful of great VPN picks for you to choose from. If you get hooked on any of Netflix's shows or want to dive into other original series or films such as Orange is the New Black or El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, it's time to give Netflix's 30-day free trial a chance. That will unlock all of Netflix's content so you can watch wherever you go. Be sure to check out our guide to the top 21 best Netflix shows of 2020 for more ideas on what to watch once you're a member.