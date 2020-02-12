The captains have been announced, the drafts are complete and now the action is all set to start for this year's NBA All-Star Game. LA Lakers legend LeBron James and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo both received the most fan votes and are once again the captains for this year's exhibition match which showcases 24 of the league's star players.
The format of this year's All-Star Game has been changed somewhat, with some of those changes made in order to honor Kobe Bryant who tragically died last month in a helicopter crash.
Each of the first three quarters this year will have the score set to 0-0, with the winning side of each receiving $100,000 per quarter for a Chicago-based charity of their choice.
The fourth quarter will be untimed and will see each side trying to reach a target of 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) more than the total of whichever team has the lead at the end of third quarter (i.e., if the team in the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target wins the game.
The draft saw Team Giannis' opt for a line-up made up entirely of Eastern Conference players, while Team LeBron's line-up is made up of all players from the Western Conference. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron while Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will take charge of Team Giannis.
Check out the full rosters below and read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
NBA All-Star Game 2020: Where and when?
The NBA All-Star Game 2020 takes place on Sunday, February 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The venue has a maximum capacity of 23,500.
The tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific, 1 a.m. GMT on Monday).
Watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of basketball's marquee match-up further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the All-Star game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch NBA All Star Game 2020 online in the U.S. exclusively on TNT
TNT has exclusive rights to broadcast the 69th NBA All-Star Game live in the US. That means you'll be able to watch the game on the TNT app, but you'll need to be able to log in with a pay TV account. It doesn't mean you necessarily need to have an expensive cable TV subscription to watch the game however, as there are a number of live-TV streaming services which offer TNT live:
- Hulu with Live TV - $55 per month
- SlingTV - $5 for first month, $20 a month after
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month
- FuboTV - $55 per month
How to stream the NBA All Star Game 2020 live in the UK
You'll need to be a Sky Sports customers to watch all the action from Chicago live in the UK. Coverage starts at on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena from 11 .p.m GMT on Sunday night. If you don't want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99.
If you're a big basketball fan, it's worth also considering NBA League Pass. For many hoop shooting fans its likely to be the best option as it allows you to follow your favorite team or even every team in the league, all season long.
Live stream the NBA All Star Game2020 live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the NBA All Star Game Down Under, then you'll need a cable package that gives you access to ESPN as the network owns the country's live NBA broadcast rights. You can get a Foxtel subscription with the sports package included that will allow you to watch all of this season's remaining games on ESPN.
If you don't fancy signing up for Foxtel, then the over-the-top service Kayo Sports has you covered as it will allow you to stream all of ESPN's NBA content. It costs between $25 and $35 depending on which package you choose but new customers will be able to test it out for themselves thanks to the service's 14-day free trial. As with the UK, NBA League Passis also available in Australia in case you want to watch your favorite team or even teams all season long.
Live stream the NBA All Star Game2020 live in Canada
Canadian basketball fans will be able to watch Sunday's showpiece game on TSN1, with coverage set to start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Subscribers to the service will also be able to watch the match on phones and tablets with the TSN app.
Alternatively, you can also watch this game using NBA League Passas the service is also available in Canada.
NBA All-Star Game 2020 - The rosters in full
Starters
|Team Lebron
|Team Giannis
|Anthony Davis, F, Los Angeles Lakers
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
|Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
|Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
|James Harden, G, Houston Rockets
|Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors
|LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
|Kemba Walker, G, Boston Celtics
|Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers
|Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawk
Reserves
|Team Lebron
|Team Giannis
|- Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
|Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
|- Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
|Jimmy Butler, G/F, Miami Heat
|- Chris Paul, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
|Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
|- Domantas Sabonis, C, Indiana Pacers
|Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans
|- Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers
|Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
|- Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics
|Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
|- Russell Westbrook, G, Houston Rockets
|Donovan Mitchell, G, Utah Jazz
