The captains have been announced, the drafts are complete and now the action is all set to start for this year's NBA All-Star Game. LA Lakers legend LeBron James and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo both received the most fan votes and are once again the captains for this year's exhibition match which showcases 24 of the league's star players.

The format of this year's All-Star Game has been changed somewhat, with some of those changes made in order to honor Kobe Bryant who tragically died last month in a helicopter crash.

Each of the first three quarters this year will have the score set to 0-0, with the winning side of each receiving $100,000 per quarter for a Chicago-based charity of their choice.

The fourth quarter will be untimed and will see each side trying to reach a target of 24 points (Bryant's old uniform number) more than the total of whichever team has the lead at the end of third quarter (i.e., if the team in the lead has 100 points, the target score would be 124). The first team to reach that target wins the game.

The draft saw Team Giannis' opt for a line-up made up entirely of Eastern Conference players, while Team LeBron's line-up is made up of all players from the Western Conference. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron while Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will take charge of Team Giannis.

Check out the full rosters below and read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Where and when?

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 takes place on Sunday, February 16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The venue has a maximum capacity of 23,500.

The tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific, 1 a.m. GMT on Monday).

Watch the NBA All-Star Game 2020 online from outside your country

