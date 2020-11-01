The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in football, and this weekend is a great matchup with the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers. Below you'll find more info about the game and how to watch it live wherever you are in the world.
Even though these two teams have completely different records this will be a hard-fought game, as they always are. The Packers sit 5-1 and look good this year, while the Vikings who were favored to win the division before the season began, are just 1-5.
Still, these two teams play each other at least twice every year, and often a 3rd for a Wildcard spot or in the Playoffs. Basically, they're not strangers and sets it up for a great Sunday morning showdown.
Whether you're a cheesehead Packers fan like myself, or love the "Skol" Vikings you don't want to miss any of the action. This could be the game where the Vikings hit a stride and turn the season around, or it could be another shellacking like we saw in 2014. We don't know, but we'll at least show you when, where, and how to watch it live.
Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Where and when?
The Pack-attack is at home facing the Vikings at Lambeau Field at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Don't forget that Sunday, November 1st is Daylight Savings Time, so adjust accordingly so you don't miss the game. If you're in the UK this will be a late 6pm evening showing for you.
How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers online from outside your country
If you're a Vikings fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Vikings vs Packers using untraditional means, try a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy to save your NFL Sunday football viewing. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are plenty of VPN's for you to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers online in the U.S.
Kickoff should be right on time on FOX Sports, although we could see a delay considering the Packers played the Texans last week, and the Texans just closed all its doors due to a COVID outbreak. Basically, keep that in mind before you just expect to watch the game.
That said, watching on FOX is easy. Users with a regular cable package can log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Additionally, you can watch FOX with streaming services like FuboTV, which is our favorite as Fubo offers all five channels that typically show NFL games (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and they even offer a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of as well. You can watch your team win (or lose) for free.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers live in the UK
Packers fans are all over the globe, especially in the UK. So, if you're in the UK and don't use a VPN, you can tune-in and catch tons of NFL action with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which is a great way to see every touchdown.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing the Vikings vs Packers game this week. However, you can still watch Sunday's gridiron battle with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and the fan-favorite NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home. Or even a U.S. IP address.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers live in Canada
Canada offers several games each week too thanks to the streaming service DAZN. They own the rights to any and all NFL games in Canada, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers live in Australia
And finally, if you're in Australia we have you covered too thanks to ESPN. While we're not sure if ESPN will show Minnesota vs Green Bay in week 8, they own all the rights to NFL games down under. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
If Football isn't your only interest, the over-the-top service will also let you stream several other sports - including Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. Also, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
This will be a cold, tough, good game that you won't want to miss.
