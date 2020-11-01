The NFC North is one of the toughest divisions in football, and this weekend is a great matchup with the Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers. Below you'll find more info about the game and how to watch it live wherever you are in the world.

Even though these two teams have completely different records this will be a hard-fought game, as they always are. The Packers sit 5-1 and look good this year, while the Vikings who were favored to win the division before the season began, are just 1-5.

Still, these two teams play each other at least twice every year, and often a 3rd for a Wildcard spot or in the Playoffs. Basically, they're not strangers and sets it up for a great Sunday morning showdown.

Whether you're a cheesehead Packers fan like myself, or love the "Skol" Vikings you don't want to miss any of the action. This could be the game where the Vikings hit a stride and turn the season around, or it could be another shellacking like we saw in 2014. We don't know, but we'll at least show you when, where, and how to watch it live.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Where and when?

The Pack-attack is at home facing the Vikings at Lambeau Field at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Don't forget that Sunday, November 1st is Daylight Savings Time, so adjust accordingly so you don't miss the game. If you're in the UK this will be a late 6pm evening showing for you.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers online from outside your country

If you're a Vikings fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Vikings vs Packers using untraditional means, try a VPN.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy to save your NFL Sunday football viewing. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are plenty of VPN's for you to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.