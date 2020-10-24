Hosted by Kevin Hart himself, the telethon will feature a star-studded group of special guests, including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt, Jack Black, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Leslie Mann, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jillian Mercado, and more. This is the first MDA telethon in years, previously hosted by the legendary Jerry Lewis.

Kevin Hart is inviting audiences from around the globe to a night of comedy, musical performances, and more in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will be fundraising in support of the MDA to help promote advocacy, fund critical research, increase accessibility to care, and decrease health disparities.

The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon: When and where

The two-hour MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon airs live on Saturday, October 24 at 8PM ET and is free to stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. While the telethon is available to stream for free, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon live stream

There are a few different ways to watch The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon livestream as it airs, including on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. That also means you can watch on your phone, smart TV, tablet, or computer with ease, and since the stream is available worldwide, you shouldn't have any trouble watching it anywhere you are in the world.

However, if you are having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the telethon. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.