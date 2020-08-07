Manchester City take a slight advantage into this second leg having narrowly won the opening tie 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu back in late February. Two late goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus stole the victory in that game and could prove important as the English side try to eliminate the Spanish champions from the competition tonight.

After a near-five month break, Champions League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Man City who play host to La Liga winners Real Madrid. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Man City vs Real Madrid.

Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action in June as the Premier League and La Liga seasons were played out to their conclusions. Man City were chasing Liverpool in an effort to retain their Premier League title, though Liverpool's early lead in the title race ultimately proved too much for the Citizens. Pep Guardiola's side was also knocked out of the FA Cup after the lockdown at the semi-final stage. Progressing in the Champions League is the team's last chance to pick up some silverware to go with their League Cup from earlier in the season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, had a successful return to competitive football with enviable form in the league, ultimately leapfrogging rivals FC Barcelona and claiming a record 34th La Liga title. Though confidence will be high, Los Blancos are a goal down on aggregate and are without captain Sergio Ramos for this tie as he is suspended following a red card in the first leg. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are also out.

It's set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

Man City vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

Friday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Saturday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man City vs Real Madrid, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.