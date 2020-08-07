After a near-five month break, Champions League football returns today. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Man City who play host to La Liga winners Real Madrid. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Man City vs Real Madrid.
Manchester City take a slight advantage into this second leg having narrowly won the opening tie 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu back in late February. Two late goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus stole the victory in that game and could prove important as the English side try to eliminate the Spanish champions from the competition tonight.
Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action in June as the Premier League and La Liga seasons were played out to their conclusions. Man City were chasing Liverpool in an effort to retain their Premier League title, though Liverpool's early lead in the title race ultimately proved too much for the Citizens. Pep Guardiola's side was also knocked out of the FA Cup after the lockdown at the semi-final stage. Progressing in the Champions League is the team's last chance to pick up some silverware to go with their League Cup from earlier in the season.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, had a successful return to competitive football with enviable form in the league, ultimately leapfrogging rivals FC Barcelona and claiming a record 34th La Liga title. Though confidence will be high, Los Blancos are a goal down on aggregate and are without captain Sergio Ramos for this tie as he is suspended following a red card in the first leg. Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are also out.
It's set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Man City vs Real Madrid: Where and when?
Friday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium with kick-off set for 8pm BST local time.
That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Saturday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.
How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid online in the U.S.
CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Man City vs Real Madrid. Kick-off for the game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Man City vs Real Madrid live in the UK
The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.
If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's upcoming European football, Australian A-League football, UFC events, and more.
How to stream Man City vs Real Madrid live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City vs Real Madrid.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Champions League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Man City vs Real Madrid live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Man City vs Real Madrid in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.
