Gameweek three of the 2020/21 Premier League season is well underway, and today's fixture list sees Leicester City travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City. Don't miss a moment with our Man City vs Leicester live stream guide.
Manchester City opened their Premier League account in gameweek two with an away win at Wolves. The extended break was afforded to the Citizens, as well as local rivals Manchester United, after progressing to the latter stages of European competitions in the summer.
Pep Guardiola's City side hit the ground running with that win at the Molineux, bouncing back from their Champions League disappointment in the summer. The Citizens also won in the third round of the Carabao Cup in mid-week, seeing off recently-relegated Bournemouth 2-1.
Leicester City have also had a strong start to the 2020/21 campaign with two wins from their first two Premier League games. The Foxes put in convincing performances in both games, beating newly-promoted West Brom 3-0 and coming out on top in a six-goal thriller against Burnley.
It hasn't all been positive for Brendan Rodgers and Co., however, with a Carabao Cup defeat in mid-week against fellow Premier League side Arsenal putting a slight dampener on the season start.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Tottenham vs Newcastle no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Man City vs Leicester: Where and when?
All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.
That makes it an 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Man City vs Leicester game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Premier League. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Man City vs Leicester live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Man City and Leicester with the game being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky's sports channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Man City vs Leicester live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the other games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Man City vs Leicester is being shown on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Man City vs Leicester game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling TV
Sign up for Sling TV to watch Man City vs Leicester!
How to stream Man City vs Leicester live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Man City vs Leicester. The game kicks off at 1:30am AEST.
It's available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Man City vs Leicester live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.