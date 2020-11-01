One of the most anticipated moments in the NFL's week 8 schedule is the LA Rams vs Miami Dolphins game, as rookie Tua Tagovailoa will get his first official start. Whether or not this will be enough to energize the team and get a win over the Rams, though, is yet to be seen.
If you're looking for the Rams or Dolphins game start time, you're likely a true fan. Don't worry, as we'll explain below how to watch it from anywhere in the world.
Even after a convincing 24-0 win over the Jets last week, the Miami Dolphins still plan on benching its starting QB and giving Tua his first NFL start. The pressure is on, too, probably more so than for rookie Joe Burrow, so Tua Tagovailoa definitely has his work cut out for him.
I would have started Tua for the Jets game last week, personally, but then again this week they're at home and I'm not a head coach in the NFL either. The Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins game will surely be a tough test for the rookie, as he'll be facing a veteran defense and the 5-2 LA Rams potent offense.
On the other side of the ball we have the LA Rams, who've looked pretty great since going to the City of Angels. Almost every win this season has been double digits, so if they do manage to upset the Dolphins expect a high-scoring affair. Even without Todd Gurley the Rams have consistently put up over 400 yards a game. Basically, this will be a difficult game for the Dolphins defense and its rookie QB.
Enough hype, here's how to watch it live.
Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?
Los Angeles will have to travel across the country as they're taking on the Dolphins at home in Florida. The game will be at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.
Don't forget that Sunday is Daylight Savings Time, so plan accordingly.
How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country
If you're a Dolphins or Rams fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch NFL games using unconventional means, try a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save your Sunday. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, on top of providing an extra layer of security while surfing the web.
ExpressVPN
No matter what part of the world you're in, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Dolphins vs Rams game this weekend.
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins online in the U.S.
Sunday NFL kickoff will be right on time, and this game airs on FOX Sports. Luckily for you, watching on FOX is easy. Users with a regular cable package can log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Or, you can tune in with the Yahoo Sports app.
Additionally, you can watch FOX Sports with streaming services like FuboTV, which is our favorite as it offers all five channels that show NFL games (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and they even offer a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of as well. Watch Tua's first NFL start completely free!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins live in the UK
Miami fans aren't just in Florida, and instead, they're all over the US and around the globe. So, if you're in the UK and don't use a VPN, you can tune-in and catch tons of NFL action with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which shows six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which is a great way to see every touchdown.
Unfortunately, Sky Sports isn't showing the Rams vs Dolphins game this week. However, you can still catch all the action with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and the fan-favorite NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss all of Tua's left-handed throws you can log into a UK or US IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins live in Canada
You can enjoy several games each and every week in Canada with the streaming service DAZN. They own the exclusive rights to all NFL games in Canada, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins live in Australia
Last but certainly not least, NFL fans in Australia should be able to watch this game too with ESPN at about 5am. NFL games only air in Australia on ESPN or 7Mate. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
Additionally, Kayo Sports will let you stream several other sports - including Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
This will be an exciting game in sunny Florida, so tune in and may the best team win.
