If you're looking for the Rams or Dolphins game start time, you're likely a true fan. Don't worry, as we'll explain below how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

One of the most anticipated moments in the NFL's week 8 schedule is the LA Rams vs Miami Dolphins game, as rookie Tua Tagovailoa will get his first official start. Whether or not this will be enough to energize the team and get a win over the Rams, though, is yet to be seen.

Even after a convincing 24-0 win over the Jets last week, the Miami Dolphins still plan on benching its starting QB and giving Tua his first NFL start. The pressure is on, too, probably more so than for rookie Joe Burrow, so Tua Tagovailoa definitely has his work cut out for him.

I would have started Tua for the Jets game last week, personally, but then again this week they're at home and I'm not a head coach in the NFL either. The Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins game will surely be a tough test for the rookie, as he'll be facing a veteran defense and the 5-2 LA Rams potent offense.

On the other side of the ball we have the LA Rams, who've looked pretty great since going to the City of Angels. Almost every win this season has been double digits, so if they do manage to upset the Dolphins expect a high-scoring affair. Even without Todd Gurley the Rams have consistently put up over 400 yards a game. Basically, this will be a difficult game for the Dolphins defense and its rookie QB.

Enough hype, here's how to watch it live.

Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

Los Angeles will have to travel across the country as they're taking on the Dolphins at home in Florida. The game will be at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.

Don't forget that Sunday is Daylight Savings Time, so plan accordingly.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country

If you're a Dolphins or Rams fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can save your Sunday. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

