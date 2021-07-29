Following last year's cancelled event due to the pandemic, Lollapalooza organizers instead held a livestream event for free on YouTube in July 2020 which included previously recorded performances as well as a few new sets. Unlike last year, the in-person Lollapalooza 2021 festival is still happening despite rising COVID-19 cases. However, thanks to the 2020 livestream's success, those who aren't attending in person will be able to watch the festival at home once again.

One of the longest-running and most iconic music festivals in the United States is coming to a screen near you! Lollapalooza first began 30 years ago in Chicago, Illinois and has consistently sold out shows annually since its inception. With performances across genres such as alternative rock, hip hop, heavy metal, electronic, and pop music, Lollapalooza does an excellent job of offering a diverse lineup that all music fans can enjoy.

Lollapalooza 2021 is sure to be one for the books as this year's event marks the very first time the show will be streamed simultaneously as it happens live. The 4-day festival is set to feature performances by popular acts such as Aly & AJ, MAX, Jimmy Eat World, Steve Aoki, Illenium, Tyler the Creator, Young the Giant, Journey, Post Malone, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, and Band of Horses, all capped off with a final headliner set on Sunday night by Foo Fighters.

Lollapalooza 2021 live stream: When and Where?

There are two ways to attend Lollapalooza 2021 virtually this year; Hulu and SiriusXM will be broadcasting select portions of the festival so fans can either watch or listen along as the event happens live.

Hulu's coverage of Lollapalooza 2021 officially begins this Thursday, July 29 at 1pm ET / 10am PT with the very first set — Aly & AJ — beginning at 2:10pm ET / 11:10am PT. You can visit Hulu for a complete lineup with the times that each act will take the stage. Hulu's livestream of the event will be switching between stages in the middle of some performances so not all will be aired in full. You will need either Hulu's base plan or a Hulu with Live TV subscription to access the stream once it goes live.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM is offering its subcribers a way to listen to even more music from the festival. Starting Friday, July 30 at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Channel 104, SiriusXM will be broadcasting not just musical performances but also interviews with artists at the event. Additional sets can be found on Alt Nation (Ch. 36), Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44), The Heat (Ch. 46), BPM (Ch. 51), Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52), SiriusXMU (Ch. 35), The Spectrum (Ch. 28), SiriusXM Chill (Ch. 53), and more. Some performances will air on SiriusXm after they have already happened live. A full schedule of SiriusXM's coverage can be found on the SiriusXM website. New subscribers can even score a free 3-month trial to tune in.

How to watch Lollapalooza 2021 live stream from anywhere

Lollapalooza 2021 is one of the easiest festivals to attend in history. Anyone with a Hulu subscription will be able to stream the festival live and catch performances from some of music's most popular acts right now. The show will be featured on Hulu's homepage once it's live or you can search 'Lollapalooza' to locate it via Hulu. Plus, as Hulu is available as an app on a myriad of devices, you'll be able to watch using a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, your computer, or any other device that has access to Hulu.

Then again, for even more coverage, you can tune in with SiriusXM starting Friday to listen to exclusive interviews and more performances. SiriusXM is offering a free 3-month trial to anyone who signs up today so you can gain access to the show without even paying a cent.

