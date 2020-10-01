In-between league fixtures, the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams still involved in the competition. Today's fixture list sees Arsenal travel to Liverpool for the second time in four days. Don't miss a moment with our Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Liverpool and Arsenal have met twice already this season, the last time being a Premier League win for Liverpool at home just a few days ago. The Reds came out on top with goals from Sadio Mané, Andy Robertson, and new signing Diogo Jota securing the 3-1 win after Alexandre Lacazette got the opening goal for Arsenal.

The sides also met at the end of August for the traditional curtain-raising Community Shield match. FA Cup holders Arsenal came out on top in that game with a win on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

In the Premier League, it's maximum points for Liverpool so far. As well as their last win versus Arsenal, Liverpool beat newly-promoted Leeds United 4-3 in a thrilling opening game and saw off Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge a week later. In between Premier League fixtures, Jürgen Klopp's side also hammered League One minnows Lincoln City 7-2 in the Carabo Cup to progress to today's round of 16 match.

Up until the defeat on Monday, it was a similar success story for Arsenal. After their Community Shield win, the side went on to beat fellow Londoners Fulham 3-0 and West Ham 2-1 in gameweeks one and two of the Premier League, respectively, though The Gunners' 100% record was ended by the titleholders. Mikel Arteta's side also made it through a tough Carabao Cup tie at Leicester City in the last round.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Liverpool vs Arsenal no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Anfield on Thursday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.