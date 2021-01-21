Young Sheldon is finally heading off to college when CBS' hit comedy returns after taking a break for the holidays and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online.
Since its premiere back in 2017, The Big Bang Theory spin-off series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro has given fans an inside look at Sheldon Cooper's early life growing up with his family in East Texas. Unlike other nine-year-olds, Sheldon is enrolled in high school due to his unique intellectual capabilities and the fact that he's a child prodigy. However, just like in The Big Bang Theory, he has a hard time fitting in with those around him as a result of his social ineptitude.
After graduating from high school in the season 4 premiere, Young Sheldon spent his last summer before college working at the local train museum. He also learned how to ride his bike without training wheels and went to Vacation Bible School with his friend Paige.
In the latest episode of the show, Young Sheldon will be attending his college orientation but as is often the case, things won't end up going the way he planned. Will Young Sheldon be able to adapt to college life or will he continue having the same problems he had in high school?
Whether you've been watching the show since it first premiered or are just missing Sheldon after The Big Bang Theory ended, we'll show you how to watch the latest episode of Young Sheldon online from anywhere.
Young Sheldon - When and where?
Season 4 of Young Sheldon first premiered back in November on CBS and new episodes of the show air every week at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday. Each episode of the show is 30 minutes long and there will likely be a total of 22 episodes this season.
How to watch Young Sheldon online from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Young Sheldon in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
Watch Young Sheldon in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Young Sheldon every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. You can also watch the show online but you will need to sign up for CBS All Access to do so. The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials or $9.99 per month commercial-free.
Don't want to sign up for cable or CBS All Access to watch Young Sheldon? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch season 4 of the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $59.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a Young Sheldon live stream in Canada
Fans of Young Sheldon in Canada that have a cable subscription can watch new episodes of Young Sheldon every Thursday at 8pm ET/PT on CTV as the show airs at the same time as it does in the U.S. You can also watch the show online on CTV's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
How to live stream Young Sheldon in the UK
UK viewers will be able to watch Young Sheldon on Channel 4's E4. Unfortunately though, a UK premiere date has still not been announced but Channel 4 will likely show the latest season of the show once it finishes airing in the U.S. If you can't wait till then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the latest season of Young Sheldon early in the UK.
Watch Young Sheldon in Australia
Unfortunately for Australian viewers, it appears that Channel 9 no longer has the rights to show Young Sheldon in the country. Thankfully though, the streaming service Binge is now showing episodes from past seasons of the show. Binge offers three plans in the form of Binge Basic, Standard and Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Standard plan for $14 per month to watch Young Sheldon in HD. Upgrading to Premium won't allow you to watch the show in 4K, so you're better off sticking with the Standard plan.
In order to watch new episodes from season 4 of Young Sheldon in Australia though, you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above.
