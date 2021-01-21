Young Sheldon is finally heading off to college when CBS' hit comedy returns after taking a break for the holidays and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show on TV or online. Since its premiere back in 2017, The Big Bang Theory spin-off series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro has given fans an inside look at Sheldon Cooper's early life growing up with his family in East Texas. Unlike other nine-year-olds, Sheldon is enrolled in high school due to his unique intellectual capabilities and the fact that he's a child prodigy. However, just like in The Big Bang Theory, he has a hard time fitting in with those around him as a result of his social ineptitude.

After graduating from high school in the season 4 premiere, Young Sheldon spent his last summer before college working at the local train museum. He also learned how to ride his bike without training wheels and went to Vacation Bible School with his friend Paige. In the latest episode of the show, Young Sheldon will be attending his college orientation but as is often the case, things won't end up going the way he planned. Will Young Sheldon be able to adapt to college life or will he continue having the same problems he had in high school? Whether you've been watching the show since it first premiered or are just missing Sheldon after The Big Bang Theory ended, we'll show you how to watch the latest episode of Young Sheldon online from anywhere. Young Sheldon - When and where? Season 4 of Young Sheldon first premiered back in November on CBS and new episodes of the show air every week at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday. Each episode of the show is 30 minutes long and there will likely be a total of 22 episodes this season. How to watch Young Sheldon online from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch Young Sheldon in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.