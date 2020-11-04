The quest for European glory continues tonight as matchday three of the Champions League group stage takes place including this Group H clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United. Don't miss a moment with our Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live stream guide.

Today's opponents are coming into this game off the back of very different Champions League results with the hosts sitting at the bottom of Group H and the Red Devils leading the pack.

Turkish Süper Lig champions Istanbul Basaksehir lost 2-0 away from home at RB Leipzig in their opening Champions League game and followed that up with another 2-0 defeat at home to PSG. With no points so far, Okan Buruk's side desperately need to start winning some games to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

In the domestic league, it has been three wins on the trot including a recent 5-1 drubbing of Antalyaspor and a 2-1 win against Konyaspor in their last outing. Those have been the team's only league wins thus far, though, and the current title-holders sit in seventh place after seven games.

Manchester United will travel to Turkey full of confidence after seeing off last year's Champions League finalists PSG in their first group stage game and a convincing 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in their most recent cup tie. Should Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men notch another three points today, they'll all but secure their place in the next stage.

The picture is not quite so rosy in the Premier League for United. The team currently sit in 15th place after six games. Though they have played one game fewer than most other teams, another win would barely see them reach mid-table.

Their last league outing saw Arsenal secure their first Premier League victory at Old Trafford in 14 years, something they'll need to put behind them in order to succeed in Istanbul tonight.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Man United with our guide below.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League group stage game is being played at the Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8:55pm local time today, November 4. That makes it a 5:55pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 4:55am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc).

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Man United is available to stream live via CBS All Acces. Kick-off for this game is at 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United in the UK

The Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 12:55pm ET / 9:55am PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

Live stream Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Istanbul Basaksehir vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 4:55am AEDT on Thursday morning.