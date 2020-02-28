There's nothing better than kicking back on the couch to watch streaming video on your 55-inch flatscreen, but sometimes you just want to catch up on your favorite shows in snack-sized segments and on snack-sized devices. For times like these, smart screens such as the Nest Hub or Lenovo Smart Display are a great solution. We'll show you how you can stream your favorite content on these little devices in just a few short steps.

Note: There are a limited number of apps that can be streamed on or cast to a Nest Hub or similar device, and not all services have the same capabilities. The services available for streaming include YouTube, HBO Now, Hulu, and Sling TV, among others. Check in the Videos and photos section of the Google Home app for an updated list.

How to stream services via Google Assistant

Make sure that you downloaded and logged into the app you want to stream. Open the Google Home app and + icon in the top left corner. Scroll down to Manage services and click tVideos and photos. Find the app you want to stream (in this case, HBO NOW) and tap on it. Log in to connect the service to your Google Home app. Ask Google Assistant to play your favorite show from that service, like "Hey Google, play Westworld."

Remember, not all apps or services will work this seamlessly. Some, like Hulu, only allow you to cast to your Nest Hub. Here's a refresher on how to do that.

How to stream services via Chromecast

Make sure that you have downloaded and logged into the app you want to stream, and that you've followed the steps above to connect it to the Google Home app. Open the app (in this case, Hulu) from your phone, find the show you wish to cast. Tap on the cast icon and select the device you want to cast to. Select the show or movie you wish to watch, and press play. To stop casting, tap on the cast icon again and then tap STOP CASTING.

Chances are you were already familiar with how to cast to another device like a smart TV or Chromecast dongle. If that's the case, then you'll have no trouble here.

Unfortunately, there are still many apps and services that are not supported on a Nest Hub or Google Assistant screened device, such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. While there are workarounds for some of these hurdles on other smart displays with on-device browsers (ahem, Echo Show), this kind of development has been slow to come to the Google/Nest devices. Let's hope that these holdouts come to their senses soon so we can enjoy all of our favorite content on all of our favorite devices.

