The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple, affordable device that allows you to stream content from platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Youtube and — now — HBO Max. With a few button clicks, you'll have access to all of the HBO exclusives, as well as new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's what you need to do to watch HBO Max on Fire TV Stick.

How to download HBO Max on Fire TV Stick

If you haven't already downloaded HBO Max on your Fire TV Stick, you'll need to do that before you can start streaming the roughly 10,000 hours of content on HBO Max. Here are the steps you need to take to download the service so you can watch HBO Max on Fire TV Stick.

Navigate to the Fire TV Home page. Open the Menu and select the Search function. Search HBO Max. Click the Download icon. Open the HBO Max app. Select Sign In. A prompt will appear on the screen with a code to input. Login to HBO Max on your smartphone or computer using the code.

If you currently have the HBO NOW app, you should delete it before you download HBO Max. If you're not a fan of the traditional search function, you can also search for the HBO Max app by using your Fire TV Stick remote mic button and saying, "Alexa, find HBO Max." Once the HBO Max app is downloaded, you'll be able to access it whenever you use your Fire TV Stick.

How to watch HBO Max on Fire TV Stick

If you already have HBO Max downloaded on your Fire TV Stick, you should be able to access the app regularly without hassle. Here's what you need to do in order to watch HBO Max on Fire TV Stick.

Go to the Fire TV Stick Home page. Scroll through your apps until you see HBO Max. Open the HBO Max app. If you are not signed in, a prompt will appear on the screen with a code to input. Login using the code on your smartphone or computer.

Once you're logged in, you should have access to HBO Max's entire streaming library. You also won't have to login the next time you choose to access the app on your Fire TV Stick, unless you choose to log out each time.

If you already subscribe to HBO through Prime Video Channels, you can sign into HBO Max using your Amazon credentials. And if you don't already have an account, you can now sign up for HBO Max directly in the new HBO Max Fire TV app.