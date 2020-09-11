The latest round of the Channel 4 show Gogglebox is back on Friday, September 11 at 9:00 PM BST. Series 16 will bring back the Malone family, featuring Tom and Julie, who first appeared on Gogglebox back in 2014. The family has even taken to Instagram to help promote the new series with a hilarious dance routine.

For any American not well acquainted with the British reality TV series, here's a quick primer. Gogglebox takes a look at what armchair critics think of the biggest and latest programmes. In other words, the show watches families, couples, and friends watch television. That's it. While it might sound a bit stale or strange, there is a tremendous amount of laughter it's able to produce as people discuss all types of things during these shows. The best way to understand the genius that is Gogglebox, or relive some great moments, is to get lost in clips on YouTube.

How to watch Gogglebox: when are where

New episodes of series 16 of Gogglebox premieres exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK on Friday September 11, 2020. Local viewers in the UK can tune in at 9:00 PM BST. New episodes will follow regularly for series 16 after the premiere date.

Watch Gogglebox from anywhere online

For anyone outside the UK, watching Gogglebox presents a hard task. Luckily, there's a simple solution that can help you watch all the vibrant personalities picking apart the latest shows.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

How to watch Gogglebox in the UK

The show is exclusive to UK viewers which is why those outside the country may be less familiar with it. Watching Gogglebox in the UK can be done live, tuning into Channel 4 either over the air or online. You can register for free at Channel4.com and watch on your TV or wide range of mobile devices.

How to stream Gogglebox in the US

Gogglebox might not be well known in the U.S., but that doesn't mean Americans don't find the people hilarious too. Unlike other shows that originated in the U.K., Gogglebox isn't one that has migrated west, at least yet. Until Netflix or some other streaming service picks up the show the best bet for those in the U.S. is to use a VPN service and watch using Channel 4's website. There are plenty of older episodes and clip compilations available for U.S. viewers on YouTube, under series 16 is out.