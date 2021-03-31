Filmed in 2018 and 2019 in Hawaii, Australia and Hong Kong, Godzilla vs. Kong was originally supposed to be released in November of last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. While the film premiered in theaters internationally on March 24, Warner Bros has decided to make it available for free to HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. while viewers in Canada, the UK and Australia will be able to rent it using Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) services.

Legendary Pictures is back with the latest entry in its MonsterVerse series and we have all the details on how you can stream Godzilla vs. Kong online.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to both 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2017's Kong: Skull Island as well as the fourth film in the MonsterVerse. The film begins on Skull Island where Kong and his protectors are preparing to embark on a perilous journey to find his true home at the center of the Earth. This is because at the end of Kong: Skull Island there were several references to the Hollow Earth theory and it appears that Kong and the other titans may actually come from a place near the Earth's core.

While Dr. Mark Russel (Kyle Chandler), Madison Russell (Millie Bobby Brown) and others from previous films in the MonsterVerse will be returning for this new installment, Godzilla vs. Kong will also introduce a new character named Jia (Kaylee Hottle) who is an orphaned girl that has formed a unique and powerful bond with Kong. On their way to an entrance to the Hollow Earth, Kong and his protectors are attacked by an enraged Godzilla who has been causing destruction across the globe.

In addition to going up against one another, Godzilla and Kong will also have to face off against Mechagodzilla which is a mechanical version of Godzilla created by Apex Cybernetics. While the secret scientific organization Monarch played a big role in the previous films in the MonsterVerse, it looks like Apex and its members could be the franchise's new villains going forward.

Whether you're rooting for Godzilla or Kong to win the epic battle between titans, we'll show you how to stream Godzilla vs. Kong from anywhere in the world.

Godzilla vs. Kong: When and where?

Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream on Wednesday, March 31 on HBO Max in the U.S. The film will be available at no additional cost for HBO Max subscribers and it has a runtime of one hour and fifty three minutes. Canadian viewers will be able to rent Godzilla vs. Kong from Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) services the same day while viewers in the UK and Australia will be able to do so on Thursday, April 1.

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the latest film in the MonsterVerse, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Godzilla vs. Kong will be available to stream at no additional cost for all HBO Max subscribers beginning on Wednesday, March 31.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder's Justice League and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty. HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch Godzilla vs. Kong.