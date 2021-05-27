After 17 years the entire cast of the iconic 90's sitcom Friends will be reunited in a new almost two-hour-long special and we have all the details on how you can watch Friends: The Reunion on TV or online.

Friends first premiered on NBC back in September of 1994 and the series ran all the way until May of 2004. In its ten years on the air, the show had a total of 236 twenty-minute episodes that followed the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City.

Now after almost two decades, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the show's original soundstage (Stage 24) on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California for an unscripted celebration of the beloved series.

In Friends: The Reunion, the entire cast of Friends will participate in a trivia game about the show to see who remembers the series most. There will also be a table read of an episode from season 4 titled "The One With the Jellyfish" as well as a Q&A moderated by the reunion special's host James Gorden. Unlike some of the other reunion specials we saw last year, Friends: The Reunion will be pre-taped in front of a live studio audience as opposed to being held on Zoom.

As the reunion special has a runtime of one hour and forty-four minutes, HBO Max has scheduled a few surprise appearances from former cast members and guest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Thomas Lennon, Larry Hankin, Cindy Crawford, and Elliott Gould. However, famous fans of the show like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington and more will also be making an appearance.

Whether you grew up watching Friends and want to relive your favorite scenes from the show or just want to see how time has treated its cast, we'll show you exactly how to watch Friends: The Reunion from anywhere in the world.

Friends: The Reunion - When and where?

Friends: The Reunion will premiere on Thursday, May 27th on HBO Max in the U.S., on Crave in Canada, on Sky One in the UK, and on Binge in Australia. The reunion special of the iconic 90's sitcom will have a runtime of one hour and forty-four minutes so fans of the show should prepare accordingly.

How to watch Friends: The Reunion in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Friends: The Reunion, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, and Westworld as well as Mortal Kombat and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO including Friends and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch Friends: The Reunion.