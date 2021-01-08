Steeped in tradition and sporting romance, the FA Cup remains the footballing world's most famous domestic knockout tournament. Read on to find out how to get an FA Cup live stream and watch matches from this season's tournament online from anywhere.

While it may have lost its top tier tournament status and priority with managers in England in recent years to the Premier League, the "magic of the cup" remains for fans and players alike.

Much of what makes it special comes from the fact that any team from the top 10 tiers of English soccer are eligible to take part, offering the dream of a trip to Wembley for the showpiece final for lower league opposition.

While the chances of FA Cup glory are now somewhat remote for smaller clubs (you'd have to go all the way back to 1980 and West Ham's shock win over Arsenal for the last time a team outside of the top division lifted the tournament's famous jug-like trophy), the tournament does nevertheless continue to throw up giant-killing results and the prospect of superstar Premier League stars battling out against far less storied opposition in the confines of more humble stadiums on less than elite-level pitches.

After initial qualifying stages for teams outside of the Football League, the tournament starts in earnest in its straight knockout format in November each year with Round 1.

Things begin to hot up at Round 3 in January, with the introduction of 1st and 2nd tier Premier League and Championship clubs.

London club Arsenal are the most successful club in the tournament, having notched 14 titles, with former boss Arsène Wenger the most successful manager in the history of the competition, having seen his team lift the trophy on seven occasions.

The Gunners extended their FA Cup haul (Man United currently sit second in the most wins table with 10 triumphs) by winning last year's tournament after a surprise 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's much-fancied Man City.

The bookies currently have City down to right that wrong, having installed the Sky Blues as their favourites to win this year's tournament, marginally ahead of Liverpool.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this year's FA Cup matches no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

FA Cup matches: Where and when?

This year's remaining schedule is a follows, with matches taking place in grounds accross England and Wales, culminating with the showpiece final at the iconic Wembley stadium in London:

Third round: From Friday 8 January 2021

Fourth round: From Saturday 23 January 2021

Fifth round: From Wednesday 10 February 2021

Quarter-finals: From Saturday 20 March 2021

Semi-finals: From Saturday 17 April 2021

The Final: Saturday 15 May 2021

Watch the FA Cup online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching matches from this season's tournament, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.