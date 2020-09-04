While the hosts have managed to get a fair amount of game time under their belts over the summer,, this series marks Australia's first competitive international cricket action since March.

Eoin Morgan's England side makes a quick return to action with this three-match T20i series against old foes Australia in Southampton- read on to find out how to watch every ball with our live stream guide. The home side comes into these matches off the back of a T20 series stalemate with Pakistan, having failed in their run chase against the tourists at Old Trafford on Tuesday to prevent a 1-1 draw.

While they'll likely be rusty, the tourists are nevertheless coming fully armed, with line up boasting an all star line up that includes David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh.

England will also be fielding a strong side, with World Cup winning heroes Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Mark Wood all in the squad this weekend. Nevertheless, the hosts will be without Test captain Joe Root along with talisman Ben Stokes.

A precursor to a three-match ODI series between the two sides later in the year, this T20i showdown at the Rose Bowl looks likely to be a memorable one - read for full details on how to get a live stream of England vs Australia no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

England vs Australia - T20I series cricket: Where and when?

This three-match series takes place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton with matches set to be played on Friday 4th and Sunday 6th of September followed by the final match on Tuesday the 8th.

The first and final matches are day/night games that are set to start at 6pm BST, with the second match an afternoon start at 2.15pm BST. That's a 1pm ET and 9.15am ET for cricket fans in the US.

Watch England vs Australia - T20I series cricket online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this T20i series further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching England vs Australia, but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.