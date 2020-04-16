If you're looking for something to help pass the time with your kids tonight, you'll want to tune in and watch The Disney Family Singalong. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the hour-long event tonight as celebrities and their families sing some of the most well-known Disney songs that are out there. The star-studded event will feature tons of celebrities like Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé, John Stamos, and more with performances of classics like "We're All In This Together", "Zombies", "Friend Like Me", and so much more.

The Disney Family Singalong: When & where The Disney Family Singalong will broadcast today, Thursday April 16 on ABC. The hour-long event is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch The Disney Family Singalong from anywhere Unfortunately, ABC is only available in the U.S. which means that if you live anywhere else you'll be unable to tune in. Luckily, using a VPN makes it really easy to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S. this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Disney Family Singalong. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to stream The Disney Family Singalong on ABC in the U.S. In order to watch The Disney Family Singalong you'll need to have access to ABC, whether through your cable provider, an OTA antenna, or a streaming service. There are only a few streaming services right now that offer access to ABC, with the best option being Hulu with its Live TV package. If you want another option, you can check out AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV. All of them have free trials, so be sure to check them out and sign up for one before the event kicks off so you don't miss any of the action. Hulu with Live TV is your best bet If you want to tune in live without paying anything, Hulu's Live TV package is the way to go right now. The company is offering new customers a 7-day free trial of the service, so you can watch the event live tonight and cancel after without any worries.

Hulu with Live TV With a free 7-day trial, Hulu's Live TV package is probably the best bet for tuning in and watching the big event tonight live. Start your free trial at Hulu