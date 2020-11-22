After starting slow this year the Minnesota Vikings have looked great lately led by star running back Dalvin Cook and veteran QB Kirk Cousins. In fact, Kirk finally got the first MNF win of his career on Monday, but now the team has a fast turnaround as they face the Cowboys. Here's how to watch it live.

The Dallas Cowboys (2-7) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) face off on Sunday in an NFC battle that could end up giving the Vikings a wildcard spot if they get lucky. And while the Cowboys are coming off a bye week and hopefully have an actual plan at Quarterback, the bigger problem will be slowing down the speedster Dalvin Cook.

It's not all bad in Dallas though, as Garrett Gilbert looked surprisingly great a few weeks ago and almost led the Cowboys to a win against the Steelers. The team could really use a win right now, and maybe they'll get one in Minnesota.

Keep in mind that the Vikings are a solid 8-point favorite at this point, and have put a lot more positive film on tape suggesting they're up for the challenge. Kirky finally won on Monday Night, Dalvin is running as hard as ever, and Dallas has an incredibly young defense that's still trying to learn as they go. The Vikings should be able to cover, but you never know which is why below we'll show you how to watch it live from around the world.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: Where and when?

America's team will face the Vikings at home, playing at US Bank Stadium at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a late 9pm evening showing for you.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country

If you're a Skol Vikings fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Vikings vs Cowboys using untraditional means, try a VPN.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy to save your NFL Sunday football viewing. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are plenty of VPN's for you to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.