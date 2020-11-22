After starting slow this year the Minnesota Vikings have looked great lately led by star running back Dalvin Cook and veteran QB Kirk Cousins. In fact, Kirk finally got the first MNF win of his career on Monday, but now the team has a fast turnaround as they face the Cowboys. Here's how to watch it live.
The Dallas Cowboys (2-7) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) face off on Sunday in an NFC battle that could end up giving the Vikings a wildcard spot if they get lucky. And while the Cowboys are coming off a bye week and hopefully have an actual plan at Quarterback, the bigger problem will be slowing down the speedster Dalvin Cook.
It's not all bad in Dallas though, as Garrett Gilbert looked surprisingly great a few weeks ago and almost led the Cowboys to a win against the Steelers. The team could really use a win right now, and maybe they'll get one in Minnesota.
Keep in mind that the Vikings are a solid 8-point favorite at this point, and have put a lot more positive film on tape suggesting they're up for the challenge. Kirky finally won on Monday Night, Dalvin is running as hard as ever, and Dallas has an incredibly young defense that's still trying to learn as they go. The Vikings should be able to cover, but you never know which is why below we'll show you how to watch it live from around the world.
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings: Where and when?
America's team will face the Vikings at home, playing at US Bank Stadium at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a late 9pm evening showing for you.
How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country
If you're a Skol Vikings fan in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada we'll have more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. But first, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Vikings vs Cowboys using untraditional means, try a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) come in handy to save your NFL Sunday football viewing. These services let you virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are plenty of VPN's for you to choose from, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter what part of the world you're in, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Cowboys game this weekend. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings online in the U.S.
Kickoff should be right on time on FOX Sports, making it easy for most fans to watch. You can access FOX with your cable package, or log into the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Additionally, you can watch FOX with streaming services like FuboTV, which is our favorite as Fubo offers all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and they even offer a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of as well. You can watch your team win (or lose) for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick-off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service ASAP.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live in the UK
The Dallas Cowboys have fans are all over the globe, especially in the UK. So, if you're in the UK and don't use a VPN, you can tune-in and catch tons of NFL action with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which is a great way to see every touchdown.
Sadly, Sky Sports isn't showing the Vikings vs Cowboys game this week. However, you can still watch Sunday's gridiron battle with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's about £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and the fan-favorite NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to live stream the game just like you would if you were home. Or even a US IP address.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live in Canada
Canada offers several games each week too thanks to the streaming service DAZN. They own the rights to any and all NFL games in Canada, so that's your best option unless you use a VPN. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass Pro and NFL RedZone access, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings live in Australia
And finally, if you're in Australia we have you covered too thanks to ESPN. While we're not sure if ESPN will show the Cowboys game in Week 11, they own all the rights to NFL games in the area. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
If Football isn't your only interest, the over-the-top service will also let you stream several other sports - including Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. Also, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. We wish your team luck this week.
