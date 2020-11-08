Bears fans have to be frustrated this year after having such a great start to the season, only to see it disappear over the last few weeks. The offense is at a stand-still, and the defense can only keep things close for so long. This week, they'll have their work cut out for them taking on the potent Titans. Here's how to watch the game live from anywhere.
Make no mistake about it, the Chicago Bears have a great team and a solid defense. However, the biggest task in week 9 will be slowing down RB Derrick Henry which has a way of just taking over entire football games. And unfortunately for Bears fans, he'll likely do it again on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans are favored by 6 points.
This past week the Titans put up a dud against the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie QB Joe Burrow, so they'll look to get things back on track too. They've consistently been one of the best teams in football for the past two years, so we're expecting them to be victorious.
Keep in mind that while some Bears fan think there should be a QB controversy, Nick Foles is 100% the starter for the time being. Not to mention Trubisky has a shoulder injury of some sort so can't replace him even if the coaches wanted to. The Bears will also be without WR Wims, who received a suspension for fighting.
With that all said this will certainly be a great game to watch for both sides, likely with high scoring, and you don't want to miss it. So, here's how to tune-in.
Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans: When and where?
This week 9 matchup takes place at Nissan Field in Titans country. We're expecting plenty of sunshine and a nice 60-degrees temps for the 1pm ET / 10am PT kickoff on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up to 9pm to catch this one.
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bears using some other method, we have that covered.
Actually, that's where one of the best VPNs can really deliver on Sundays. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Foles vs Tannehill this Sunday.
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans online in the U.S.
This afternoon game airs on FOX Sports this Sunday, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can log on the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Check the Yahoo Sports app too.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. That means you can watch NFL football for free! Now we just need free beer too.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the Bears game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
We have bad news though, as Sky Sports isn't showing the Bears vs Titans game this week, but on November 13th they'll show the Titans game. For now, you can still watch Sunday's match with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and every Super Bowl on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
You'll want it just for the NFL RedZone, which is a blast to watch.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans live in Australia
And finally, let's talk about Australia, where you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. This year ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. As a Packers fan, let's go Titans!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.