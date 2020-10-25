It's a strange sight to see the Buffalo Bills leading the AFC East, followed by the Miami Dolphins, instead of the New England Patriots, but that's where we are in 2020. The Bills started strong with four straight wins, but have fumbled slightly dropping the last two games. Still, the first place Bills in week seven shouldn't have much of a problem coming up with another win against the 0-6 Jets.

The Bills' emerging weak spot seems to be its defense. Both the Chiefs and Titans exploited that weakness to get the best of the Bills. If the Jets want to pick up their first win, this is the spot to hit at the moment. Of course, it's hard to tell if the Jets are actually trying to win at this point or are accomplishing a different goal in trying to tank the season. Sam Darnold has not been anywhere close to the player the Jets need and may soon find himself replaced if something dramatic doesn't change soon.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: Where and when?

Two New York teams go head-to-head as the Buffalo Bills try to defeat the New York Jets on Sunday, October 25. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET which means it's an early 10:00 AM start time on the West Coast. You can find this game on CBS.

