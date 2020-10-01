As a reminder, the Broncos Drew Lock went down with a shoulder injury which should put him out of commission for 3-5 weeks, leaving the team to scramble at the QB position. In fact, the team just signed Blake Bortles as a third backup option. The Jets were in the same position during week 3 with their quarterback Joe Flacco out with a neck injury. Flacco will likely be back before Lock though and could possibly be on the field on Thursday night. As a result of the various injuries each team lost pretty substantially in their third week. Neither team wants another loss so it should be a hard fought battle no matter who is or isn't on the field.

The Broncos and the Jets are both hurting with injuries crippling their rosters. In that regard this is an even and balanced match up. Both Denver and New York are searching for their first win of the 2020 season, with one team forced to leave 0-4, unless they can come up with a tie in Week 4 of the NFL season .

The Broncos hold a slim 1 point favor for the game. It may not matter at this point though because each team has a single-digit probability on making the expanded 2020 playoffs after their first three games.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets: Where and when?

The Broncos and Jets kickoff happens at 8:20 PM ET. No fans will be in attendance at MetLife Stadium when each team tries to pick up their first win. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network though so it should be easy enough to catch the action from the couch.

Watch Denver Broncos vs New York Jets online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Denver New York game below. Even still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the big game tonight. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Denver Broncos vs New York Jets online in the U.S.

This Thursday Night matchup is set to be shown on NFL Network. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into the NFL website or apps to see all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, the NFL Network is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at MetLife Stadium for free!

Fubo TV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Denver Broncos vs New York Jets live in the UK

Luckily for any American football fans living abroad, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Broncos and Jets matchup is one of Sky's featured games this weekend or you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Denver Broncos vs New York Jets live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Denver Broncos vs New York Jets in Australia

If you're planning on watching this game down in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.