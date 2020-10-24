Virtual concerts may never be able to perfectly replicate the feeling of being at a live event, but thanks to improvements in livestream technology and labels stepping up their game, fans are starting to see a wave of fully produced, high-quality livestreams which are slowly becoming can't-miss events. Surely, the Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go? The Livestream" virtual concert may turn out to be the biggest, and most profitable, one yet.

It's not cheap to provide fans with a full live show, even if they're not there in person, so we're beginning to see plenty of livestreamed concerts which are ticketed events. Many of these shows are still one-time-only events that you can only watch while the show is live. However, with the Billie Eilish livestream concert, fans who purchase a ticket (priced at $30) will not only gain access to watch the show as it airs live but also access to rewatch the show for up to 24 hours after it airs. 500 lucky ticket-holding fans will also get the chance to interact with Billie during the concert.

Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go? The Livestream" live: When and where

The Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go? The Livestream" virtual concert airs live on Saturday, October 24 at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. A pre-show will begin one hour before the show starts, which means fans will want to log in by 5PM ET / 2PM PT to catch everything. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. While the concert is available to stream worldwide, you could have some trouble accessing the stream if you're in a country other than the United States. If you find that the stream is blocked, one of these great VPN services could help you bypass the restriction.

How to watch Billie Eilish "Where Do We Go?" live stream

Purchase a ticket for $30 to gain access to the livestream. You'll be able to watch on your phone, tablet, or computer by logging in after payment. You could even watch on some smart TVs by navigating to www.livestream.billieeilish.com using your TV's internet browser. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.

The Billie Eilish concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.