When billionaire Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter-ego Batman disappeared, Gotham needed a hero which is why his cousin Kate Kane took up the mantle of Batwoman. While actress Ruby Rose played the role of Batwoman in the first season of the show, she ended up leaving and for this reason, season two will feature an all-new Batwoman. In July of last year, actress Javicia Leslie was cast as a new character named Ryan Wilder who will take up the position of Batwoman in season two.

After a successful first season, The CW has renewed the latest show in the Arrowverse for a second season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of Batwoman online or on TV.

In the first season of the show, Kane took on the Alice in Wonderland gang alongside her father Commander Jacob Kane who runs Crows Private Security. The military-grade security force was called in to clean up Gotham after the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs during the three years that Batman was missing. Although Batwoman and Commander Kane share a common enemy, he doesn't believe that vigilantes have a right to operate in the city.

Season two of Batwoman will see Wilder debut a new suit and continue Kate Kane's mission of trying to clean up Gotham. At the same time though, questions still remain as to what happened to Kate and where she is now.

Whether you're a fan of CW's other DC superhero shows or just want to see a new actress take up the role of Batwoman, we'll show you how to watch season 2 of Batwoman from anywhere in the world.

Batwoman - When and where?

The second season of Batwoman will premiere on Sunday, January 17 at 8pm ET/PT on the CW. New episodes will air each week at the same time and if season two follows the format of the first season of the show, there will be 20 episodes.

How to watch Batwoman from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Batwoman in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the season two of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.