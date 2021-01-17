After a successful first season, The CW has renewed the latest show in the Arrowverse for a second season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of Batwoman online or on TV.
When billionaire Bruce Wayne and his vigilante alter-ego Batman disappeared, Gotham needed a hero which is why his cousin Kate Kane took up the mantle of Batwoman. While actress Ruby Rose played the role of Batwoman in the first season of the show, she ended up leaving and for this reason, season two will feature an all-new Batwoman. In July of last year, actress Javicia Leslie was cast as a new character named Ryan Wilder who will take up the position of Batwoman in season two.
In the first season of the show, Kane took on the Alice in Wonderland gang alongside her father Commander Jacob Kane who runs Crows Private Security. The military-grade security force was called in to clean up Gotham after the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs during the three years that Batman was missing. Although Batwoman and Commander Kane share a common enemy, he doesn't believe that vigilantes have a right to operate in the city.
Season two of Batwoman will see Wilder debut a new suit and continue Kate Kane's mission of trying to clean up Gotham. At the same time though, questions still remain as to what happened to Kate and where she is now.
Whether you're a fan of CW's other DC superhero shows or just want to see a new actress take up the role of Batwoman, we'll show you how to watch season 2 of Batwoman from anywhere in the world.
Batwoman - When and where?
The second season of Batwoman will premiere on Sunday, January 17 at 8pm ET/PT on the CW. New episodes will air each week at the same time and if season two follows the format of the first season of the show, there will be 20 episodes.
How to watch Batwoman from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Batwoman in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the season two of the show when you're away from home, then you'll likely run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will be geo-blocked.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Batwoman. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Batwoman in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch season 2 of Batwoman every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT when it airs on The CW. You can also stream the show for free online on CW's website but you will need to wait until Monday to do so as the network makes new episodes available the day after they air on television.
Don't want to sign up for cable just to watch the new season of Batwoman on The CW? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to The CW so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to The CW as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to The CW, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to The CW and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to The CW as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Watch Batwoman in Canada
Canadian Batwoman fans will be able to watch new episodes of the show every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on Showcase. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can watch Batwoman online after it airs on TV on Amazon Prime Video but you will need a subscription to Corus Entertainment's StackTV to do so. StackTV costs $12.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Prime subscription but for the price you also get access to other channels including HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Slice, Global, History, W Network, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse and YTV.
Livestream Batwoman in the UK for free
UK viewers can watch Batwoman either on TV or online on Channel 4. However, a UK release date for season 2 of Batwoman has not yet been announced. Until then, you can catch up on season 1 of the show for free on Channel 4.
Watch Batwoman in Australia
If you live in Australia and have Foxtel, you'll be able to watch new episodes of Batwoman every Tuesday at 8:30pm on Fox8. You can also stream the show online with Foxtel Now and a subscription to the network's streaming service starts at $25 per month. This will give you access to Foxtel Now's Pop + Lifestyle content pack but you can also add additional packs for Drama, Sports, Movies and Kids + Docs depending on your interests.
