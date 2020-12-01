After starting off the 2020-21 season extremely strong, the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) have struggled the last several weeks. In fact, they've lost three of their last four games, and it won't get any easier on Tuesday going into Pittsburgh (10-0) in Week 12 and a half. Originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, then Sunday, and now Tuesday evening after 8 straight days of positive COVID tests within the Ravens organization, the roster is depleted. This game will be anything but normal and here's how to watch it.

Through 10 games I haven't seen a more complete team this year than the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have an excellent defense, a solid offense, and don't make too many mistakes. On the flipside, news pundits will tell you teams have figured out the Ravens, but I'm not so sure yet. I'd expect the Ravens to have a chip on their shoulder this week going up against an undefeated team, but with only 34 players from their 53-man active roster available, we're not going to see the same showdown we wanted.

Here's how things look right now. Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson has COVID-19 and will not play. Then, starting running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, both of whom tested positive Sunday night, can't play either. That's three important offensive positions before we even leave the backfield. Basically, it's a mess.

The Ravens have struggled in November, and this week isn't going to be any easier considering the Steelers never roll over easily, and they definitely won't this week.

At the end of the day, backup QB Robert Griffin III and all the Raven's backups must find a way to get a W if they want to stay in the playoff hunt and remain relevant. Plus, this is a huge moment for several players to finally see the field, make an impact, get noticed and kickstart (or restart) their careers.

Without further delay, here's how to watch the live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers: When and where?

We're expecting a cold, snowy Tuesday night game on December 1st, where the Ravens travel to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 8pm ET, 5pm PT on NBC. As a reminder, this game is on Tuesday (technically week 13 now) after two delays earlier in the week. Fans in the UK will have to tune-in so late it'll be Wednesday.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Steelers game using some other method, we have some tips.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really save your NFL viewing experience. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want, without blackouts.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web.

