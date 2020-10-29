For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers, only this time it's on Primetime for Thursday Night Football. Here's how to watch it live anywhere in the world.

This week the Falcons have a chance to get its second win of the season finally. After having a tough start and going 1-6 against some tough competition, the schedule isn't about to get any easier. They'll have to face a tough Panthers team, who already beat them up earlier in the season.

That said, after starting strong, the Panthers were struggling lately and lost two of its last three games. They'll look to get things back on track against a Falcons team that has looked out of sorts at times throughout the 2020-21 season.

However, teams often play better the second time around, not to mention the Falcons have had some extremely close games the last few weeks where they couldn't finish or just had bad luck.

It'll be Matt Ryan vs Teddy Bridgewater, but we can't forget about the all-star Christian McCaffrey, who might make his return this week. The Carolina Panthers coaching staff will leave that up to the medical department, and McCaffrey will likely be a game-time decision on Thursday.

No matter which team you love, here's how to tune in and watch the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers this week.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Where and when?

This early week 8 battle takes place at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte on Thursday night. Unless COVID changes things, expect the game to begin at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a very late game airing early the next morning, so you might want to DVR it.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers online from outside your country

Football enthusiasts in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find out more about the matchup below in just a moment. If you're in the U.S. and are geo-locked, dealing with a blackout, or are looking to watch Falcons vs Panthers a different way than usual, we'll help you out.

In fact, that's where the best VPNs can really help you enjoy the NFL season. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want. Basically, don't miss this TNF game.

VPNs are very easy to use and offer additional security for everyday activities on the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to being super simple to use, fast, and secure. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.