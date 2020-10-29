For the second time this season, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers, only this time it's on Primetime for Thursday Night Football. Here's how to watch it live anywhere in the world.
This week the Falcons have a chance to get its second win of the season finally. After having a tough start and going 1-6 against some tough competition, the schedule isn't about to get any easier. They'll have to face a tough Panthers team, who already beat them up earlier in the season.
That said, after starting strong, the Panthers were struggling lately and lost two of its last three games. They'll look to get things back on track against a Falcons team that has looked out of sorts at times throughout the 2020-21 season.
However, teams often play better the second time around, not to mention the Falcons have had some extremely close games the last few weeks where they couldn't finish or just had bad luck.
It'll be Matt Ryan vs Teddy Bridgewater, but we can't forget about the all-star Christian McCaffrey, who might make his return this week. The Carolina Panthers coaching staff will leave that up to the medical department, and McCaffrey will likely be a game-time decision on Thursday.
No matter which team you love, here's how to tune in and watch the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers this week.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: Where and when?
This early week 8 battle takes place at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte on Thursday night. Unless COVID changes things, expect the game to begin at 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT on FOX. If you're in the UK this will be a very late game airing early the next morning, so you might want to DVR it.
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers online from outside your country
Football enthusiasts in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find out more about the matchup below in just a moment. If you're in the U.S. and are geo-locked, dealing with a blackout, or are looking to watch Falcons vs Panthers a different way than usual, we'll help you out.
In fact, that's where the best VPNs can really help you enjoy the NFL season. These services allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want. Basically, don't miss this TNF game.
VPNs are very easy to use and offer additional security for everyday activities on the web. You have a lot o VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to being super simple to use, fast, and secure. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you're at this week, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Matty Ice take on the Panthers this Thursday.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers live stream online in the U.S.
You can catch Thursday Night games on Amazon Prime, the Yahoo Sports app, and the Atlanta vs Carolina game will air on FOX Sports. Almost anyone can watch it with ease. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like YouTube TV or FuboTV offer the Fox Sports channel. The reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football is a win-win.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers live in the UK
Big NFL fans that are outside the U.S. can watch it too. Those in the UK can enjoy several NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, which actually shows six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
We have good news, too, as Sky Sports will be airing the Falcons vs Panthers on Friday (Oct 30th) morning. Additionally, you can watch the most game with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackout restrictions) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers live stream in Canada
Those in Canada don't have a ton of options, but each week the streaming service DAZN shows multiple NFL games. Actually, DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air any National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription will give you both Game Pass and NFL RedZone access, not to mention several other live sports access including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers live in Australia
What about Australia? We didn't forget about you guys either. Fans down under can enjoy NFL games thanks to a deal with ESPN, who owns the rights to all NFL games in Australia. That's your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages have it too.
That's not all either, as this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for a premium pass. Keep in mind that Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy this Thursday night gridiron battle of the Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers.
