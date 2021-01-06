Hosts AC Milan come into the game off the back of three straight wins in Serie A and a five-game unbeaten streak in the league. Their fine form season sees the Rossoneri sat at the top of the table as we head into the second half of the season.

Milan have not lifted the Serie A trophy since 2011 and will be hoping to put a dent in Juve's title hopes today by maintaining a healthy point differential. City riavls Internazionale are hot on the heels of AC Milan as well with just one point separating the two Milan teams at the top.

Though Juventus have won Serie A for the last 9 seasons in a row, they have struggled to get going in what would be a record tenth consecutive title-winning season. Too many draws in the league have left Juve in fifth place after 14 games.

The Bianconeri do have a game in hand on current front-runners AC Milan but a win today would only narrow the gap in points to seven. In their last outing, Andrea Pirlo's side beat mid-table Udinese 4-1, though today's game will likely be a much tougher test for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. A defeat today would leave the team 13 points adrift.

That being said, AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimović has been ruled out for today's clash which will be a real loss for the home side with Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Sandro Tonali all set to miss today's game, too.

Juventus aren't at full-strength either with second-top scorer Alvaro Morata out through injury and Alex Sandro unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Read on for your full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch this crucial Serie A clash game, no matter where in the world you are.

AC Milan vs Juventus: Where and when?

Today's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET kick-off for U.S. viewers tuning in.

