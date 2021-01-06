Serie A titleholders Juventus make the short trip east to face AC Milan at the San Siro today. Don't miss a moment with our AC Milan vs Juventus live stream guide.
Hosts AC Milan come into the game off the back of three straight wins in Serie A and a five-game unbeaten streak in the league. Their fine form season sees the Rossoneri sat at the top of the table as we head into the second half of the season.
Milan have not lifted the Serie A trophy since 2011 and will be hoping to put a dent in Juve's title hopes today by maintaining a healthy point differential. City riavls Internazionale are hot on the heels of AC Milan as well with just one point separating the two Milan teams at the top.
Though Juventus have won Serie A for the last 9 seasons in a row, they have struggled to get going in what would be a record tenth consecutive title-winning season. Too many draws in the league have left Juve in fifth place after 14 games.
The Bianconeri do have a game in hand on current front-runners AC Milan but a win today would only narrow the gap in points to seven. In their last outing, Andrea Pirlo's side beat mid-table Udinese 4-1, though today's game will likely be a much tougher test for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. A defeat today would leave the team 13 points adrift.
That being said, AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimović has been ruled out for today's clash which will be a real loss for the home side with Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, and Sandro Tonali all set to miss today's game, too.
Juventus aren't at full-strength either with second-top scorer Alvaro Morata out through injury and Alex Sandro unavailable due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
Read on for your full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Juventus live stream and watch this crucial Serie A clash game, no matter where in the world you are.
AC Milan vs Juventus: Where and when?
Today's match takes place behind closed doors at the San Siro. Kick-off is at 8:45pm local time (CET), making it a 7:45pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 2:45pm ET kick-off for U.S. viewers tuning in.
Watch AC Milan vs Juventus online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this Serie A match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching AC Milan vs Juventus, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus online in the U.S.
ESPN has broadcast rights to the Serie A in 2020/21 and is splitting fixtures across its various channels and ESPN+ service. Today's AC Milan vs Juventus game is being shown on ESPN2 so you have a couple of ways to watch it online.
Sling's Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 which will give you access to today's game and a variety of other live games. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. AT&T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.
Over-the-top service fuboTV will live stream ESPN2's coverage as well as Spanish-language coverage from ESPN Deportes.
How to stream AC Milan vs Juventus live in the UK
You'll need to be a Premier Sports customer to watch all of the action from Serie A in the 2020/21 season the UK, including this AC Milan vs Juventus tie.
The subscription service is available to Sky and Virgin Media TV customers from just £9.99 a month for access to its live channels as well as the network's Premier Player streaming app. As part of your membership, you'll also get live coverage of La Liga, Scottish football, and the Dutch Eredivisie. If it's just streaming access you want, then go for the standalone Premier Player package that includes everything for online viewing for £9.99 a month.
Live stream AC Milan vs Juventus in Australia
If you're planning on watching the Serie A Down Under, then you'll need to be a BeIN Sports subscriber as the network holds live broadcast rights to the league for Australia.
Alternatively, subscribing to Kayo Sports gets you access to Serie A football from BeIN Sports among 50 other sports from AU$25 per month.
Live stream AC Milan vs Juventus live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN holds the rights for live Serie A matches in Canada, including this match between AC Milan and Juventus.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
