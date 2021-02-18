The UAE Tour gets underway on Sunday, February 21 and will run through February 27. Not only has the race been a staple in the cycling world the last few years, but it hopes to be the start of a more steady and regular racing schedule that is now getting underway again after a rocky past year.

Fans and riders are ready to get back to a certain normalcy in the sport again and the UAE Tour looks to be the beginning of that. In 2020, the race came just as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading around the world. Past winners and superstars alike are ready to compete in this premier Middle East cycling race.

Be sure to follow along as riders hit the five stages and journey through mountains and other desert terrain. It should prove to be exciting.

2021 UAE Tour: when and where

The 2021 UAE Tour starts on February 21 and goes through February 27. There are a few streaming options to tune in live, but you'll want to check below for the right choice for your location.

Watch the 2021 UAE Tour from anywhere

Using a VPN will likely be your best bet at being able to catch the UAE Tour. Some countries like Italy and Belgium do have places to stream the race, like on Rai Sport and Sporza respectively, but in general you'll want to make sure you have a good VPN option.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

<

div class="rows left collection" markdown="1">