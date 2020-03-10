The winter testing is done, the new cars have been unveiled, and we're ready to get going. With 22 races across five continents, Formula 1 is an adrenaline-fueled event that has no equal. The 2020 Formula 1 season kicks off in Australia on March 13, and there's a lot to look forward to this year. Will Mercedes once again prove to be dominant? Or can Ferrari or Red Bull Racing mount an effective challenge this year? We'll know for sure once the season comes to a close under the glittering lights at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, but there's a lot of racing to be had before then. If you've been following Formula 1 for several years or are just getting started, here's what you need to know about the 2020 season, and how you can watch all the active live online.

The 2020 Formula 1 season promises to be one of the best in recent memory: the sport is making a grand return to Zandvoort in The Netherlands, the country that Max Verstappen calls home. The Red Bull Racing driver finished third in the championship last year, and commands a sizeable fan following in Formula 1 — so much so that the powers-that-be decided it was lucrative to go back to The Netherlands after 35 years. F1 is also heading to Vietnam for the first time in its history, and the street race should prove to be thrilling. Mercedes have been dominant in the sport for the last six years, winning six constructor's and driver's titles in a row. What makes the 2020 F1 season that much more interesting is that this is the last year of unregulated spending. Big teams like Mercedes and Ferrari have an edge over the competition as they're able to put more money into the sport, and with some of the smaller teams like Haas being edged out, Formula 1 will see a drastic rule change that will create a more level playing field in 2021. Stream all 22 races in the 2020 Formula 1 season from outside your country

Formula 1 is a truly global event, but its roots are firmly etched in England. Six out of the ten Formula 1 teams on the 2020 paddock are based out of England, including Mercedes, Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, and Williams. With races across five continents and a dozen time zones, it's a challenge to keep up with all the action. We have detailed information on Formula 1 broadcasters in the UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, and India down below, but if you're looking to watch Formula 1 online, you should consider getting a VPN. The best Formula 1 coverage comes from the UK's Sky Sports, but that is geo-restricted in most parts of the world. This is where a VPN comes in handy. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) lets you get around geo-restrictions with ease, making it that much easier to stream your favorite content from anywhere in the world. There's no shortage of VPNs, but ExpressVPN is our top pick thanks to its combination of speed, ease of use, and security. ExpressVPN has hundreds of servers all over the world, and it has apps on all major platforms, giving you the ability to stream Formula 1 action on your phone, tablet, or TV. It even works on Roku streaming devices, and game consoles. Best of all, you can get a massive 49% discount when you sign up for a year, and get three months for free. With a 30-day money back guarantee, there's no reason to not give ExpressVPN a try. Be sure to check out our full list of best VPN services and ensure you get the best price by looking at all of the great VPN deals.

How to watch Formula 1 online in the UK Great Britain has a rich racing heritage, and it is great to see that the British Grand Prix at Silverstone has been renewed for another five years. That means British fans will be able to head to the ironic racetrack to see their favorite teams in action at least until 2024. Best of all, the British Grand Prix will be streamed for free in the UK on Channel 4. The best way to tune into all the Formula 1 action in the UK is via Sky Sports F1. Sky provides detailed coverage of all Formula 1 races and qualifying events, and its commentary team is the best in the business. You also get former title winners like Damon Hill and Jenson Button providing insights ahead of race weekends, and the extensive coverage combined with 1080p streaming makes Sky Sports F1 the ultimate destination for Formula 1 fans. If you're already a Sky subscriber, you can add Sky Sports F1 for £10 a month for a limited until (the offer is valid until March 26). Sky lets you stream on the go with the Sky Go app, allowing you to tune in to F1 action while you're out and about.If you're not subscriber and would like to get started, you'll need to combine Sky Sports F1 with the base Sky TV package, which is another £25 a month, bringing your monthly total to £35. Oh, and you'll need to take an 18-month contract. If that feels like a big investment and you'd just like to stream Formula 1 instead, there's another option. You can just subscribe to Now TV's Sky Sports Formula 1 season ticket, which costs £198 for nine months of coverage. That comes down to just £9 for each race weekend, and if you don't want to commit to the whole season, you can pick up a streaming package for each individual weekend for just £10. You get access to the same great coverage from Sky Sports, and you can stream the action in 1080p on all your devices, including your Android or iOS phones and tablets, PC, MacBook, and game consoles.

How to watch Formula 1 online in the U.S. The best way to stream all the Formula 1 action in the U.S. is with F1 TV. The dedicated streaming service gives you access to all the race weekends, and you even get to see footage from the Formula 1 cars' onboard cameras and tune in to teams' radios. It costs $10 a month or $80 for the full year, and you also get access to Formula 1's entire library, with races going back 50 years. F1 TV works on Android, iOS, Amazon's tablets, and the web. If you need an alternative, you can just use a service like Sling to stream ESPN without a cable connection. What makes Sling that much more enticing is that you get a free trial, giving you the ability to test out the service and catch action from a race weekend for free.

How to watch Formula 1 online in Canada Like the U.S., the best way to stream Formula 1 in Canada is via F1 TV. You get the same access to live timing, all race weekends and events, and the fact that you can stream the entire race from the onboard camera of any of the 20 cars on the grid makes it that much more enticing.

How to watch Formula 1 online in Australia If you're looking to stream Formula 1 action from Down Under, you'll need to check out Kayo. The streaming service provides access to all 22 races, and you get the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously. Kayo costs $25 a month, and there's a free trial to get you started out. The best part with Kayo is that you get access to live sporting action from the likes of the English Premier League, tennis, AFL Premiership Season, the Rugby League, and much more.

How to watch Formula 1 online in India Star Sports has the broadcast rights to Formula 1, and you'll be able to tune in to all the action live on Hotstar. Hotstar gets its feed from Sky Sports F1, so you get access to the best commentary for all the live events. And the best part is that Hotstar costs just ₹999 ($15) a year, making it the most affordable option to watch Formula 1 anywhere in the world.

