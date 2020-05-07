With lots of folks working from home and video calls being used in place of face-to-face meetings, you're probably spending a lot of time in front of your computer. Services like Zoom, Google Meet, and Skype are the new conference rooms for workers all around the world, but they don't come without their quirks.

If you're taking these calls from your computer's built-in webcam, chances are your video quality is pretty bad. Having a crisp image of yourself is helpful for getting the most out of your meetings, but if you're having to deal with a camera that's super grainy and struggles in low light, you may find yourself pretty aggravated during all of these virtual calls.

Thankfully, there is a way around this. You could go out and buy a proper webcam for your computer, or you could take your Android phone and just turn it into one. Seriously!

Interested in learning how to do this? Keep on reading!

How to use your phone as a webcam for your computer

A quick Google search will reveal that there are a ton of apps that allow you to turn your phone into a webcam for your computer. Some popular ones include the likes of iVCam, DroidCam, and others. They all work in the same general way, with you installing an app on your phone, downloading a client to your computer, and syncing the two together.

Feel free to play around with different apps to find one that works best for you, but in this example, we're using Iriun. There is a pro version you can upgrade to, but the free version works perfectly fine and supports both Windows and macOS.

First thing's first, you'll want to download Iriun for your computer. Today, we're using a Mac.

Open your web browser and go to iriun.com. Click Webcam for Mac (or whichever operating system you have). Click the .pkg file at the bottom once it's done downloading. Click Continue. Click Continue. Click Install. Click Close.

Now that Iriun is installed on your computer, you need to finish the process by getting the app on the Android phone you'll be using.

Open the Google Play Store on your phone. Search for "webcam" or "Iriun." Tap Iriun. Tap Install. Open the app. Tap Continue. Tap Allow to allow access to your camera. Tap Allow to allow access to your microphone.

With this all set up and ready to go, now open the Iriun app on your computer. When you do, you should see a viewfinder of your phone's camera. It'll look just like this.