The MLB 2021 season is officially here. This is MLB's second attempt at playing a season through a pandemic and, while there's a full slate of 162 games, plenty of things about this season will be different than previous ones. One thing that has not changed, unfortunately, is blackouts. While stadium capacity is going to be limited for most games, that doesn't mean it's easier to watch the game from home. You can, however, use a VPN to bypass the annoying MLB blackouts and we are here to walk you through the process.

Luckily, using one of the best VPN services makes the whole experience pretty easy, and some of the services will even automatically pick the best server for you to use to avoid the blackouts. We recommend ExpressVPN for a number of reasons. It combines speed, ease of use, customer service, and more into a single affordable monthly payment. Signing up takes a minute, and using our link can even score you an extra three months for free. Here's what you need to know.

Head to ExpressVPN's site and click the Get Started button Sign up for a plan. We recommend the 12-month option to maximize your savings. Download the ExpressVPN app for your platform of choice (Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android) Log in to your account and activate the app. Connect to a server that is based in a different U.S. location than where you are right now. Stream the MLB game of your choice.

Most of the time the blackout restrictions are only local to where you are. Picking a server that's based a few states away should get you access to the game, though you may need to play around with the servers to gain the access. ExpressVPN has over 20 U.S. servers, so you should be able to find one that works in just a few clicks.

ExpressVPN can be used with a ton of services while streaming sports, including ESPN, Fubo, Sling, DAZN, and more. It doesn't take long to get things set up, and should you run into any problems you can contact ExpressVPN's support team at any time. The company has staff available 24/7 to help keep things running smoothly for you.

ExpressVPN This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today. From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.