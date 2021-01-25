The PS5 introduced a new UI with lots of new features for PlayStation users. One of many features players might not know about is the ability to use voice dictation, so rather than typing messages to your friends, you can easily speak them. It's a touch hidden away but will save your fingers from having to type out long sentences one letter at a time. Here's how to use voice dictation in PS5 messages.
Products used in this guide
- A solid headset: Razer Kraken headset ($40 at Amazon)
- Spare controller: PS5 DualSense controller ($70 at Amazon)
How to use voice dictation in PS5 messages
- Press the PS button on your DualSense controller.
- Select a friend's profile in your list of friends via the Game Base.
- Now select Messages.
Alternatively, you can select the card for an existing PS5 Party.
- Once you start typing a message, look for and select the small microphone icon in the digital keypad.
- If this is your first time using Voice Dictation, you'll have to agree to Sony's terms of service.
- Just speak out whatever you want and after a moment, the message will be typed for you.
While joining a PS5 Party for voice chat is an option, you can also just use Voice Dictation to just easily speak out long messages you want to send to your friends, rather than spending a long time typing. If you want to make sure your speech is picked up properly, or you intend to spend a lot of time talking to your friends in voice chat, you'll want to make sure you have one of the best PS5 headsets to make your voice as clear as possible.
Our pick
Razer Kraken headset
Simple and clear
Dollar for dollar, the Razer Kraken is one of the best headsets you can grab. It's inexpensive, has a solid microphone and audio drivers, and, using the PS5's 3D Audio, can deliver quality surround sound.
Extra controller
PS5 DualSense controller
The next step forward
The DualSense is Sony's new controller designed specifically for the PS5. It includes advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as a built-in mic, so you can talk to your friends even without a headset.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hitman 3, Scott Pilgrim, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.
Here are 9 gift ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life
Need a last minute gift without spending a fortune? Check out some of these ideas for the PlayStation lover in your life. They work great as stocking stuffers, too.