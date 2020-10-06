Snapchat Maps, which is an optional functionality that enables users to find out where their friends are, is one of the app's headline features. But it's also a huge security and privacy risk due to the use of GPS.

Even though Snapchat is an encrypted messaging app, it's still possible for the social networking giant to track the whereabouts of users via the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Luckily, if you're concerned about third-parties spying on your whereabouts or simply want to make others believe that you're somewhere else, you can spoof your location for the Android version of Snapchat.

In order to change your physical location on Snapchat, you'll have to download one of the best VPNs. Currently, Surfshark is the only provider that has a built-in fake GPS feature which will enable you to change your location on Snapchat. Read on to find out more about location spoofing and the steps you'll need to take to set it up.

Surfshark VPN: Best affordable paid VPN option With plans starting out at about 8 cents per day, it's really hard to skip over Surfshark because it's a paid service. It offers a ton of great features that you'd expect from a VPN provider, and is super simple to use. From $2.49 per month at Surfshark

What is location spoofing?

There are a number of different ways that websites and applications track your location. By default, websites and applications can find out where you're based by looking at your IP address.

But with a VPN service, you can hide your IP address and stop third-parties from tracking your location. Unfortunately, though, lots of apps can still access physical location data by using a technology called GPS. The only way to stop this is by creating a fake GPS location, which is something you can do via Surfshark's Android app.

"The feature's working principle is straightforward: when the GPS spoofing is activated, any app's request to access the user's physical coordinates will be overridden by the coordinates of the selected VPN server," explains Surfshark in its description of location spoofing.

"To illustrate this, a web service that wants to access the user's GPS data will see that the user is, for instance, in the US instead of its real location, the UK."

Why fake your location on Snapchat?

Like many other apps, Snapchat can find out your location via GPS (even when you don't want this to happen). The best way to avoid this - and ultimately improve your online privacy - is by creating a fake location.

As well as the serious issue of privacy, there's another reason why you might want to use a fake GPS on Snapchat - and that's to change your location on Snapchat Maps. So if you want people to think you're in France, you can do just that. It's more fun than serious, to be honest. GPS spoofing will also enable you to access Snapchat features and filters that can only be accessed in a certain country or region.

We are not able to guarantee that this won't result in any actions being taken against your account from Snapchat. Please use this method with caution and make sure you consider the potential risks.

How to fake your Snapchat location

Using Surfshark to spoof your location on Snapchat is pretty simple and won't take too long. Here are the things you need to do.

Head over to surfshark.com and sign up for a subscription. Once you've chosen a subscription, you'll need to go to the Google Play Store and download the Surfshark app. While it's downloading, go to the settings of your Android device and click About Phone. Within this section, look for Build Number and press it seven times. Your phone will now be in Developer Mode. Now that Developer Mode has been activated, go back to the main settings page and click on Developer Options. In here, you need to activate Mock Location Apps and choose Surfshark in the list of apps. All the correct settings should now be up and running, but you'll need to download another piece of software called Mock Mock Locations. This ensures that Snapchat doesn't detect that you've enabled Mock Locations on your device. Finally, open up Surfshark, connect to a server in any part of the world and go to Snapchat. Your location will now be spoofed.

