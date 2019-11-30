Once you've downloaded the AutoBoy Dash Cam app, and after accepting all the permissions, you'll definitely want to take some time to check out the app settings to set things up in a way that makes the most sense for you.

Dash cams are pretty cheap these days, but the cheaper they are, the more basic the features. Besides, you may already have a great dash cam stowed away in some drawer in your house: an old smartphone.

A dash cam is a really cool gadget to have in your car. You just never know when you will see something on the road that's worth recording, or when you might need that dash cam footage if you witness a traffic incident or get into an accident yourself.

Some things to make particular note are the speed units and date format in the General tab, along with whether you want the app to use your phone's GPS and shock sensors.

In the Recording tab, you'll be able to choose where you want the videos to be recorded, which is especially handy if you're using a phone with a microSD slot. You can also extend the video recording time and choose whether to record audio along with video and video quality. The Advanced tab has some other features that might come in handy, including options to automatically start recording when you launch the app (so you never forget), and you can set it to stop recording when you disconnect it from the charger. That way, you can simply unplug your phone to end each recording.

PSA: Don't leave your old phone mounted in your car

This should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: Never leave a phone in a mount right on the windshield for passing thieves to see because that will lead to broken windows and stolen stuff.

It can also just be an unsafe idea to leave a phone in a hot car because lithium batteries tend to explode when overheated. Instead, always remember to take your dash cam phone with you when you're done driving, or stow it away safely in your glove box.

Most of all, be safe. Anytime you mix a gadget with a car, there is an urge to start messing with stuff. Don't do it! That's the whole purpose of using a specialized app for this instead of just using your phone's built-in camera app. While we hope you never need to document anything for your insurance company, we especially don't want it to happen because you couldn't resist touching stuff. Be smart and have fun!

What you'll need to get the job done

The base equipment needed for this project is an old phone running Android, a means of mounting your phone to your dashboard or windshield, and a car charger and cable to supply constant power to the phone so it doesn't die while recording.

You may already own everything you need to get started, but if not, we've got some equipment recommendations for you.