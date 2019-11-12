Playing games on your smart phone is one of the best ways to entertain yourself. However, with some games it can be really hard to play when you're just tapping fingers on a screen. Fortunately, it's possible to sync up a traditional controller of some kind. The Playstation 4 controller as well as the Xbox One controller have already been compatible with Android, but recently, Android 10 quietly added Nintendo Switch Pro Controller compatibility. Here's how to pair your Pro Controller to your Android phone to play games like Fortnite.
Note: You will only be able to use a Pro Controller if your phone is running Android 10. Additionally, the process for syncing the controller with your phone will be different from one phone to the next.
Products used in this guide
A compatible phone: Google Pixel 3a ($368 at Amazon)
The handhold: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($63 at Amazon)
How to sync your Pro Controller to your Android phone via Bluetooth
- Turn on your phone's Bluetooth.
Hold down the sync button on the top of the Pro Controller until the buttons on the bottom start flashing.
- Next, go into your phone's apps and open the Settings menu.
Select Connected devices.
- Select Pair new device. Make sure you have your Pro Controller and your phone near each other when this happens.
The Pro Controller should show up in the list of Available devices. Select the Pro Controller to begin the pairing process.
- Once the Pro Controller shows up as a connected device you're good to play with it. Enjoy your gaming session! Note that some games will require you to go into the settings and select the Pro Controller as the main way to control the game.
Mobile control
There you have it, now you're able to use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with your Android phone. Just remember that in order for this pairing to work, your phone needs to be running Android 10. Now get out there and have some fun with your favorite mobile games.
A compatible phone
Google Pixel 3a
A great phone for mobile gaming
One of the Google's best smartphone that has the ability to run Android 10 and thus is compatible with the Pro Controller for mobile gaming.
The handhold
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The serious Nintendo gamer's controller of choice
This sweet controller feels great in your hands and can be synced with any smartphone that's currently running Android 10.
Additional mobile games
If you're looking for other mobile games that support an external controller, here are a few suggestions.
Oceanhorn ($8 at Google Play Store)
This Zelda-like game has you running through dungeons, destroying pots, and solving puzzles all so you can defeat a great evil that rose from the deep.
Horizon Chase World Tour ($4 at Google Play Store)
This flashy racing game boasts plenty of awesome-looking cars and fun courses. If you want to play the full game you'll need to pay $3.99.
Sonic the Hedgehog Classic (Free w/ ads at Google Play Store)
Relive your childhood by playing the familiar levels of this classic Sega game. It's free to download, but just be aware that there are ads.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games included at launch with Google Play Pass
At launch, the Google Play Pass is already packed with some of the best indie games released for Android in the past 10 years.
The key to a good PS4 experience is the right accessories
Your PS4 is fine on its own, but the right accessories can spell the difference between just playing games and having a gaming experience.
These photo printers make it easy to print from your Android phone
Do you want to be able to print photos directly from your Android phone? Well, now it's easier than ever and we have found the best photo printers to choose from in 2019.