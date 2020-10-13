Game Pass on Android TVSource: Joe Maring / Android TV

In the world of cloud gaming, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service with baked in cloud gaming is one of the most compelling. It's easy to use on any Android phone, the app is nicely designed, and you get access to a huge library of games for a low monthly price. It's a great solution for playing games on-the-go, but what if you want to experience them on the big screen? In just a few minutes, you can get the Xbox Game Pass app installed on your Android TV device and experience all of Game Pass's titles to the fullest.

How to download the Xbox Game Pass APK

The first step of this process is done on your Android phone, and it's the act of downloading the Game Pass app file (commonly referred to as an APK) along with another file that makes a shortcut for it on your Android TV interface. We'll first download the full Xbox Game Pass APK:

  1. Find the latest available version of the Game Pass Beta app (we're using version 2009.263 from APKMirror).

  2. Tap Download APK.

    Xbox Game Pass APK fileXbox Game Pass APK fileSource: Android Central

  3. Tap OK.

  4. Wait for the file to finish downloading.

    Xbox Game Pass APK fileXbox Game Pass APK fileSource: Android Central

Now that the app is downloaded, we'll want to grab the shortcut so you can easily access Game Pass on your Android TV television. If you don't do this, you'll need to dive into the Apps settings menu any time you want to use it.

  1. Head to MediaFire and download the Xbox game pass shortcut.
  2. Tap the Download button.
  3. Tap OK.

  4. Wait for the file to finish downloading.

    Xbox Game Pass home screen shortcut APKXbox Game Pass home screen shortcut APKXbox Game Pass home screen shortcut APKSource: Android Central

How to link your Android TV device to your phone

With both of those files downloaded on your phone, we now need to make sure that you can transfer those over to your Android TV. The easiest way to do this is by establishing a wireless connection through an app called "Send files to TV," and getting it configured is pretty easy.

  1. Hold down the Google Assistant button on your remote.
  2. Say, "Send files for TV app."

  3. Click the first result.

    Send files to TV appSource: Android Central

  4. Click Install.

  5. Open the app.

    Send files to TV appSource: Android Central

  6. Click Allow.
  7. Arrow down so that Receive is selected with a light blue background.

  8. Click Receive.

    Send files to TV appSend files to TV appSource: Android Central

Once this is set up on your television, it's time to do the same thing on your phone.

  1. Open the Google Play Store on your phone.
  2. Search for "send files."
  3. Tap the Send files to TV app.

  4. Tap Install.

    Google Play StoreSend Files to TV app in the Play StoreSend Files to TV app in the Play StoreSource: Android Central

  5. Open the app.
  6. The the arrow to see how the app works, or tap Skip.

  7. Tap Allow.

    Send Files to TV appSend Files to TV appSend Files to TV appSource: Android Central

How to Install Xbox Game Pass on your Android TV

At this point, we have all of our necessary files downloaded and a wireless connection between the Android phone and Android TV. With all of that out of the way, we can finally get to the fun part.

  1. On your phone with the Send files to TV app open, tap Send.

  2. Tap your Android TV when it appears on the list (ours is Chromecast in this example).

    Send Files to TV appSend Files to TV appSource: Android Central

  3. Tap the Game Pass Beta APK file.

  4. Wait for the file to finish transferring.

    Files to TV appFiles to TV appSource: Android Central

  5. On your TV, click on the file when the download is finished.

  6. Click Open.

    Downloading Game Pass on Android TVSource: Android Central

In a perfect world, clicking that Open button will take you directly into the Game Pass app so you can get logged in and start playing. In our testing, however, clicking the button doesn't do anything. If you find yourself running into the same situation, there is an easy workaround that'll allow you to complete the installation.

  1. Open a file manager app on your Android TV (in this example, we're using File Commander. It's a free download from the Play Store).

    File explorer app on Android and Google TVSource: Android Central

  2. Click Downloads.

  3. Click the Download file.

    TV File CommanderTV File CommanderSource: Android Central

  4. Click the Game Pass Beta file.

  5. When it's done installing, click Open.

    Downloading Game Pass on Android TVDownloading Game Pass on Android TVSource: Android Central

  6. Click Already A Member? Sign In.

  7. Click Sign in.

    Game Pass log in screenGame Pass log in screenSource: Android Central

  8. Enter your Microsoft email and password.

    Game Pass log in screenGame Pass log in screenSource: Android Central

  9. Click Let's play!

  10. On the Game Pass home screen, select the Cloud tab.

    Game Pass log in screenGame Pass home pageSource: Android Central

  11. Click on a game that you want to play.

    Game Pass cloud gamesGame Pass cloud gamesSource: Android Central

  12. After a short loading screen, you should be ready to start gaming!

    Game Pass loading screenDead Cells on Game PassSource: Android Central

With the Game Pass app installed and running on your Android TV, we have one final step: installing that home screen shortcut. The process is mostly the same and goes as follows:

  1. On your phone with the Send files to TV app open, tap Send.

  2. Tap your Android TV when it appears on the list (ours is Chromecast in this example).

    Send Files to TV appSend Files to TV appSource: Android Central

  3. Tap the Game Pass shortcut APK file.

  4. Wait for the file to finish transfering.

    Files to TV appFiles to TV appSource: Android Central

  5. On your TV, click on the file when the download is finished.

  6. Click Open.

    Downloading Game Pass shortcut on Android TVDownloading Game Pass shortcut on Android TVSource: Android Central

Once again, if that Open button doesn't do anything, you'll need to hop back into your file manager on your Android TV to complete the installation.

  1. Open a file manager app on your Android TV (we're using File Commander).

    File explorer app on Android and Google TVSource: Android Central

  2. Click Downloads.

  3. Click the Download file.

    TV File CommanderTV File CommanderSource: Android Central

  4. Click the Game Pass shortcut file.

  5. Click Done.

    Downloading Game Pass shortcut on Android TVDownloading Game Pass shortcut on Android TVSource: Android Central

Now, if you go back to your Android TV home screen and look at your app library, you'll see an icon for Xbox Game Pass. With this last step out of the way, we're officially done! No matter if you have the best Android TV ever made or something more affordable, you're ready to start gaming.

Game Pass on Android TVSource: Android Central

Before you hop off of this article to start playing, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. For starters, don't be too surprised if streaming quality isn't the best. Game Pass isn't officially supported on Android TV quite yet, so some performance hiccups are to be expected. Similarly, you'll want to keep an eye on APKMirror for new versions of the Game Pass Beta app as they become available. The app won't get automatic updates since it's sideloaded, so when a new update is available, you'll need to follow those same steps above for downloading the latest-available APK and transferring it to your Android TV.

And, of course, you need a Bluetooth controller connected to your Android TV to actually play anything on Game Pass. An Xbox one works best, but there are plenty of other options out there if you're in the market for something a bit different.

