Google's Live Transcribe is an app that listens to what's going on around it and translates in real-time any text it hears onto your phone screen. The app can also identify some common sounds such as animals, engines, and more. It's handy as an accessibility feature if you have trouble hearing, but can also be used as a transcription tool. You probably already have it on your Android phone, but it's not always visible in your app list. We'll show you how to find it, use it, and what the settings can do. Note: Live transcribe requires an internet connection to function.

How to use Google's Live Transcribe app

Live Transcribe is a part of Google's suite of services, but the Live transcribe app may be hidden from your app list by default. Therefore, the easiest way to open the app the first time is to open the Play Store and search for it.

Open the Play Store. Search for Live Transcribe. If the app is not already on your phone, tap Install. Otherwise, tap Open.

The first time you open the app, you'll be asked to grant permissions. 1. When asked to allow access to the microphone, tap While using the app. 2. Tap the gear in the bottom left corner of the app. 3. You may be asked if you want to add an app icon to your app list. That's optional, but we recommend you tap Add to app list.