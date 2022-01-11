Keeping on task these days can be difficult with so many priorities pulling us in different directions. From utilizing the best to-do apps on Android to setting reminders on our Wear OS smartwatches, sometimes it takes everything we've got. All the while, keeping the entire family in the loop, even when everyone is home, can be a real chore. So, that's where the Google Family Bell feature comes into play.

It works similar to the broadcast feature, where you can share a message throughout your home on various smart speakers. But with Family Bell, you can schedule notifications and even repeat them on specified days. Not only that, but you can also have the bell play on Android devices like phones and tablets. So, if you're ready to cut down on the room-to-room trips to tell the family it's time for dinner — let's get started.

How to use Google's Family Bell feature on your Nest or Google Assistant device

Setting up a Family Bell is a relatively easy task, and initiating one can be done in multiple ways. But to finish the setup process, it will need to be done on your smartphone. So whether you use a smart display like the Nest Hub Max to swipe and tap the Family Bell feature or use your voice on the helpful Nest Mini, you're going to get prompted on your phone for setup.