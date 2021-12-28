Google Play is not only the largest app store in the world but also a music subscription service, a bookstore, and a video store. This makes Google Play gift cards an excellent gift, but that's not the limit of their use. Since Google restricts underage user accounts from Google Play, Google Play gift cards might be the only way for your munchkins to purchase content without giving them access to your credit card via Family Library. Here's everything you need to know about using a Google Play gift card.
Products used in this guide
How to redeem a Google Play gift card
- Open the Google Play Store app that came pre-installed on your phone — or the Google Play website on a computer.
- Tap your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen.
- Tap Payments & subscriptions.
Tap Redeem gift code.
- Enter the 16-digit code found under the SCRATCH TO REVEAL CODE strip on the back of your physical gift card or in your digital gift card's email.
- If you have a physical gift card, you can tap Scan gift card to take a picture of the revealed code rather than having to peck it in yourself.
- Tap Redeem.
- Tap Confirm to confirm the account you want to redeem the gift card to.
Tap Not now to exit the redemption menu.
Once the gift card has been redeemed, you can use it to buy apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books. As a reminder, the Google Play Store is different from the Google Store: Google Play gift cards cannot be used to purchase physical products from the Google Store.
Where to buy your Google Play gift card
This is going to sound weird, but just about the only retailer you can't get Google Play gift cards from is Google Play itself. Google Play does not sell gift cards on its website or app anymore, but don't you worry! There are dozens of retailers that sell Google Play gift cards, and whether you live in the U.S., U.K., Canada, or elsewhere in the world, finding where to buy Google Play gift cards is a lot simpler than you'd think.
Play money
Google Play Gift Code (Email Delivery)
Get your apps and entertainment on!
Whether you want some extra gems for those Diamond Boxes, to rent a film for date night, or to buy an app to make your phone more awesome than it already was, Google Play gift cards let you get what you want without leaving a credit card on file. The best part is that you can choose the denomination of your gift card, from $25 up to $200.
Whether you give — or receive — a digital or physical gift card, redemption is the same, but some people like giving physical cards because you can't wrap an email. Personally, I like digital gift cards because you just copy-paste the redeem code rather than having to type it in. Digital cards are also great if your kid needs to buy something right now and you don't feel like driving 10 miles to the store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
