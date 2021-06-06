While Google may be trying to build a password-free future, the present current forces us to make a new account and new password for almost every single website we use. From our most secure banking apps to some frivolous web game we use to kill time between meetings, everything has a password and an email/username that we need to keep track of.

While most of the best password managers are paid and add features like VPNs, 2FA token keeping, and identity monitoring, you don't really need most of that stuff. For most of us — myself included — we just need somewhere to easily dig out passwords when logging into our apps and websites, and Google Password Manager does that perfectly for free on Android and Chrome. Here's how to use Google Password Manager on both of these platforms to enter, modify, or delete your passwords.