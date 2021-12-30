Google Duo earns the highest rank when it comes to the best Android apps for video calling. Enjoying a particularly fun and memorable video chat with your loved ones? You can immortalize the moment by capturing a snapshot of the Duo call. Here's how you can use Google Duo moments to take and share photos on group video calls.

How to use Google Duo moments to take and share photos on group video calls

Install and open the Google Duo app on your phone. Tap the three vertical dots in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Call Settings. Turn on the toggle for Duo moments. Start a video call. Tap the little white circle in the bottom right corner.

With the Duo moments feature turned on, you'll see the little round button to snap pictures in all your Google Duo video calls. When you capture a photo, all participants of the video call are notified and the snapshot saves to every individual's phone automatically.

It goes without saying that the group video call participants must all have Duo moments enabled on their phones too. Even if a single person doesn't have the feature on their phone, no one will be able to take and share photos of the video chat. So, make sure you've checked with everyone in the teleconference before trying to take a picture.

There is no shortage of spectacular teleconferencing apps for Android. Nonetheless, Google stands its ground against Zoom and similar apps for personal use. The connection is smooth, and the user interface is pretty straightforward. Not to mention, Duo won't cost you anything to use.

